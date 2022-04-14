Skid snapped: Lady Titans beat Draughn to end 3-game slide

The McDowell Lady Titans snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 6-2 win at Titan Field against the Draughn Lady Wildcats in nonconference play.

With a tough three game road swing starting next week, Wednesday’s nonconference tilt, while not a must-win for McDowell (10-6), was awfully close to it. Over the past three games, the Lady Titans had struggled to get their offense consistently in rhythm.

Another common trait in that span has been early inning runs allowed by the pitching staff. That actually continued into Wednesday as the Lady Wildcats scored twice in the first off McDowell pitcher Sage Young (7 IP, 2R, 6H, 6K, BB). However, the freshman settled in and kept Draughn off the board the rest of the way.

Maddie Crouch singled up the middle to start the game. Maddison Powell reached on a fielder’s choice. Crouch ultimately scored from third on a ground ball and then Powell crossed home when Brianna Nations reached on an error with two outs.

The Lady Wildcats had several other opportunities to pad the early lead. In fact, runners were stranded in scoring position four separate times. That turned out to be quite significant as McDowell scored once in the second and twice in the fifth before recording a three-run sixth.

In the fifth with the Lady Titans down 2-1, Hannah Killough reached on an error and then Addie Brown was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Then, with a one-ball count, Abby Wyatt slapped a two-run single past Draughn first baseman Aubrie Snyder, giving the Lady Titans a 3-2 advantage.

The three-run sixth included a two-out RBI hit by Logan Lilly and it was followed by an RBI triple to right by Miranda Wall, scoring Lilly, Wall, after stopping at third, was allowed to score when the Lady Wildcats mishandled the throw back into the infield.

McDowell (4-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) will be on the road next Thursday at North Buncombe as the Lady Titans return to league action.