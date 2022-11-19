Sizzling start: Lady Titans dominate both ends of the court in 77-15 victory

WAYNESVILLE – From a defensive standpoint, the McDowell Lady Titans threw everything including the kitchen sink out there in Friday night’s season opener on the road at Tuscola.

The suffocating defensive pressure for a full 32 minutes turned into big offense in a 77-15 walloping of the Tuscola Lady Mountaineers.

There wasn’t much to doubt in this contest as soon as the opening tip occurred. The Lady Titans, with various combinations of half-court and full-court traps, along with some zone and even a possession or two of straight man, forced 11 first-quarter turnovers and 28 in the first half to quickly lay this one to rest.

McDowell (1-0) scored the first 12 points over a five-plus minute span.

It all started with a corner 3-pointer by Faith Laws (5 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) less than 40 seconds in.

Kensly Stewart (6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) then added a made free throw on the back end of a two-shot foul at the 6:16 mark. Sage Young drained back-to-back 3s and then Kensley McKinney finished off the initial surge with a layup in the paint just prior to the three minute mark in the first.

The run ultimately turned into a 22-2 first-quarter advantage for McDowell.

The Lady Titans then duplicated the effort in the second, outscoring the Lady Mountaineers 24-5 to take a commanding 39-point halftime advantage.

Stewart then made a layup less than a minute into the third quarter that kicked in the 40-point running clock, and that turned out to be the only mercy shown to Tuscola on this night.

McDowell ended up forcing the Lady Mountaineers into 40 turnovers on the night and a lot of that turned into easy looks at the basket.

Also, to go along with the aggressiveness shown on that end, was a pretty good effort offensively as well with the Lady Titans making 11 long-range shots in the contest. The team was also efficient in taking care of the ball. McDowell had just a dozen turnovers of its own, a very manageable number given the tempo and intensity of the game.

This first outcome of the new season is a striking contrast from just a year ago when McDowell struggled all season to produce offense. In comparison to Friday’s 77-point effort, the highest single-game outing from last season was 58 points in a win at home against R-S Central.

The team’s depth also showed in the opener as every player on the roster got on the board. Two players reached double figures and a half-dozen in total had at least six points apiece. More importantly, the team concept really personified itself on Friday as 11 McDowell players record at least one assist.

Young (4 steals, 2 assists, 1 rebound) along with freshman Kimora Stewart (10 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 assist) finished with 11 points each.

Kierstin Kemper and Abby McMahon finished with eight points each. Emma Washburn (3 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds) had six points.

Karlie Kemper tacked on five points. Kaylin Darveaux and Peyton McPeters (1 assist, 1 steal) netted four points each. Clara McCartha (5 steals, 3 assists, 1 rebound) and Brooklyn Thompson (3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists) each scored two points but also played strong floor games as well.

McDowell will open its home schedule on Tuesday with Owen (6 p.m. varsity girls start).