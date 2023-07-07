It was an important week of fishing on the water as Skyline Marine had double points on the line during its Friday Night Fishing tournament. Forty-seven teams tried to make a big jump in the standings in the biggest casting of the tournament season.

Darren Sigmon and Chase Howell won the event with a cumulative weight of 14.98 pounds, with Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan in a close second place at 14.93 and the team of Paul Branch and Aaron Gilliland (12.86) finishing in third.

Darryl and Tom Brown (12.57) took fourth place and the team of Jeff and Harold Grindstaff was fifth at 12.53 pounds. Seventeen different teams reached 10 or more pounds in the bag for last week.

Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson took seventh place and remain on top of the leaderboard with 770 points. The rest of the top five in the points race is very close. Anthony and Danny Killough are second in points with 625, Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (590) are third. The teams of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers, along with Jarred Porch and Keith Berry, are tied for fourth with 560 points each.

NOTE: Foothills Marine's Tuesday Night Trail took this week off to celebrate the Fourth of July. TNT will return to Blackbear Access on Tuesday, July 11. Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters also lead the points race on Tuesdays, up 32-points on Todd Ayers and Artie Buchannan.