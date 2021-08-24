Shut down: COVID-19 quarantine forces Titans to cancel Friday's game at Mitchell

The McDowell Titans’ varsity football game against Mitchell on Friday has been canceled and the program is shut down after 15 players have been quarantined for COVID-19, Athletics Director Joe Cash said Tuesday.
McDowell (1-0) was to have traveled to Mitchell on Friday after defeating R-S Central 20-14 in the season opener last Friday. But protocol forced the school to shut down both its varsity and jayvee programs.
Practice for both squads has been suspended until at least next Monday, Aug. 30, when officials would re-evaluate the situation and make a decision.
McDowell’s varsity has its off-week Sept. 3, and is scheduled to play Avery on Sept. 10. As a result, the shutdown could end up costing the Titans only one game.
The junior varsity, which opened its season last Thursday with a 38-20 win over R-S Central, is idle this week. The next game on the jayvee schedule is a Thursday, Sept. 2, home date against Tuscola.
The news comes in the midst of a burgeoning list of cancellations and postponements across the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, several games in the area originally set for this Friday had already been canceled, including South Caldwell at Hickory, West Caldwell at R-S Central and Hunter Huss at Hibriten.
Football teams in North Carolina were forced to play what would have been their 2020 fall seasons in spring of 2021 due to the pandemic. Schools played abbreviated schedules; McDowell went 3-3 in its six-game season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which produced a long list of protocols for its member schools last year, decided to issue guidelines instead of mandates this time, leaving policy decisions in the hands of local health departments.
Widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has meant an overall decline of the virus in some areas of the country. However, counties like McDowell have seen numbers rise dramatically in recent weeks. The county reported 327 new cases last week alone. As of Monday, only 40% of county residents had received both doses of the vaccine, while 44% have been partially vaccinated. Nationally, 73.1% of adults have had at least one vaccination, according to the CDC.