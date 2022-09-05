 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shootin' for the stars: Local youth archery team accepting new members

Archery coach Danielle Yelton says there are plenty of reasons why youngsters love the sport once they get started as members of the Shootin’ Stars archery team.

The biggest reason might also be the simplest.

“We just go and have a lot of fun,” said Yelton.

Shootin' Stars, from left, Maddie Ferry, Kayla Seay and Payton Stafford score their shots. Archers shoot at 3D targets that represent various game animals.

The team started with just six members, but has since expanded to 13. The Shootin’ Stars compete in ASA (Archery Shooters Association) tournaments all over the Southeastern U.S. Competitors take aim at three-dimensional targets that resemble game animals, and shots are taken at various angles and distances.

Yelton got into the sport when her daughter, Lexie, began shooting at Nebo Crossing Academy, where archery is offered as a sport for students. Danielle took a course to become eligible to coach. Danielle's husband, William, also helps coach the team.

“I became a coach because I wanted to offer it to the whole county, instead of just private schools,” said Yelton. “When we started, I didn’t really want to go this big, but archery is just amazing.”

The team is open to all school-age kids. Currently, the Shootin’ Stars have members that range in age from 7 to 17. The club’s traveling team is also open to shooters of any age. Most use compound bows, but Yelton said the team also accepts recurve shooters. The team competes year-round with the exception of September and November. There are also several indoor events.

Lexie Yelton gets set to let an arrow fly.

Yelton said there are numerous college scholarships available to archers. For example, Lexie finished third in a state tournament and won a $150,000 scholarship. Some of the events are pro-am, with professional archers shooting right alongside the kids, offering their guidance and expertise.

Coach William Yelton helps Maddie Ferry take aim.

“That’s an awesome experience for the smaller kids when they get to shoot with professionals,” Coach Yelton said. “You can’t get that anywhere else.”

The coach said sign-ups for the team will be open throughout the month of September.

She added one of her favorite things about the sport is the family atmosphere it engenders.

Coach William Yelton and archers, from left, Jayden Price, Kayla Seay, Payton Stafford and Maddie Ferry take a break from the action during a match last weekend.

“It helps with self-discipline and teamwork, because even though you shoot as individuals, it’s really a family,” she said. “We compete with all kinds of schools, and the kids all become friends. They compete against each other, but they’re friends afterward.”

Anyone interested in joining the team can contact Yelton at 828-222-8253 or email her at shootinstarsarchery@gmail.com. The team is also seeking sponsorships from local business, and anyone interested in sponsoring can contact Yelton.

