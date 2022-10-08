Sensational second half: Titans take charge after the break in win over Enka

ASHEVILLE – To quote hall-of-fame baseball player Yogi Berra: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”

The McDowell Titans could apply that quote to themselves on Friday night as, for the second consecutive week, they overcame a halftime deficit and beat the Enka Jets 21-16 on the road.

Enka (1-5 overall, 0-4 Mountain 3A/4A Conference), on its homecoming, was trying for its first conference win of the season and for two and a half quarters seemed destined to do just that.

The Jets scored on their first possession and held either a tie or the lead on McDowell (5-2, 2-1) for over 30 minutes of game time. The result was a 10-7 halftime lead.

But, much like last week in a 39-28 win over North Buncombe, second-half defensive adjustments by the Titans paid off.

Sophomore running back Josh Ellis provided the spark offensively, breaking off a long touchdown run that gave McDowell the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

The quick momentum shift allowed McDowell to recompose itself, and down the stretch the Titans made some key stops defensively.

“We as coaches said all week going in that Enka is just a mirror image,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We saw a lot of ourselves in watching their film. I felt like whoever made the biggest plays and fewest mistakes would have the best chance to win.

“I’m really proud of our kids’ effort out there on the field tonight. Coach (Mike) Sexton’s group played hard and made it tough for us to stop, but I felt like in the second half we adjusted a few things and did a better job in slowing their quarterback down.”

Enka quarterback Matthew Rogers (22 rushes, 120 yards, TD) put the Jets in front 7-0 on their first drive of the game. Rogers punched in a 16-yard run at the 1:58 mark in the first quarter.

The Titans responded with a 65-yard scoring drive. Two runs each by Ellis and wing back Hayden Haynes quickly got the ball inside Jet territory.

Quarterback Job Marsh (5-of-6 passing, 52 yds., TD) then connected with tight end Jeremiah Ellis, getting McDowell inside the 10. Josh Ellis scored on a 7-yard run, and Gunner Dietrich’s point-after tied it 7-7 with 11:17 left in the half.

Enka finished the first half with two additional drives that penetrated inside the McDowell red zone, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Logan Weaver to take a 10-7 lead into the half.

Those missed opportunities gave the Titans life in the second half.

For a third straight possession, the defense bowed up and slammed the brakes on a Jet scoring opportunity. McDowell regained possession of the ball on downs at their own 24 with 8:01 left in the third.

After a 12-yard gain by Ellis and a 5-yard loss from Marsh, Ellis broke off a thrilling, 69-yard touchdown run down the right sideline, giving McDowell its first lead of the night at 14-10 with 6:41 left in the third.

The phenomenal run was also history making for Ellis, as that specific carry made him the first sophomore 1,000-yard rusher in McDowell’s 51-year history.

“He’s just an amazing kid and is a big part of what we do, not only offensively but on both sides of the ball,” said Brewer.

The rest of the night, Enka mustered just two first downs.

McDowell punched in one more touchdown late in the third. A 32-yard run by senior Blake Boswell once again had the Titans crossing into Enka territory. On a third-and-10 at the Jets 25, Marsh rolled out and found Jeremiah Ellis in the middle of the field to increase the Titan advantage to 21-10.

The Jets did punch across a fourth-quarter score, Rogers finished off a long, 96-yard drive with a 3-yard scamper to get the Jets within 21-16 with 4:08 left.

However, that was as close as Enka could get as McDowell picked up a couple first downs late and ran the time out on the Jets upset bid.

Ellis finished with 194 yards on 21 rush attempts. McDowell as a whole finished with 335 yards of offense.

Friday’s win guarantees the Titans their third consecutive regular season with at least a .500 record. That hadn’t happened previously since a run of five straight winning seasons from 1992-96.

However, the team isn’t content with just the five wins.

“We have done some good things the past couple seasons and getting this fifth win is important,” said Brewer. “But we do not want to settle with what we have done.”

The competition will ratchet up a notch for McDowell next Friday as the Titans host Asheville (5-2, 2-1). The Cougars were 28-21 winners over T.C. Roberson on Friday night.