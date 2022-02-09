Senior's selflessness impressed veteran coach

Senior Mason Lamb, the McDowell Titans’ leading scorer, didn’t mark in the scorebook in the Titans’ 58-46 senior-night win against the Erwin Warriors on Tuesday.

But he made quite a mark on his head coach.

Lamb, one of six MHS seniors, repeatedly asked Brian Franklin over the last couple of weeks to start the other five players and leave him on the bench when the Titans observed the annual tradition of starting the seniors in the regular-season home finale.

“We had a problem with senior night because there are six seniors,” said Franklin. “Everybody wants to start their seniors, but you can’t start six kids. We threw around some different things and talked to some of the seniors about it a couple weeks ago.

“When we first talked about it, Mason came to me and said, 'Coach, don’t start me.'”

Franklin initially balked at the hard-working Lamb’s request.

“I said, 'No, you’ve worked too hard and done too much. You’re starting on senior night.'”

But Lamb, true to his nature, didn’t give up.