Senior's selflessness impressed veteran coach

Senior Mason Lamb, the McDowell Titans’ leading scorer, didn’t mark in the scorebook in the Titans’ 58-46 senior-night win against the Erwin Warriors on Tuesday.
But he made quite a mark on his head coach.
Lamb, one of six MHS seniors, repeatedly asked Brian Franklin over the last couple of weeks to start the other five players and leave him on the bench when the Titans observed the annual tradition of starting the seniors in the regular-season home finale.
“We had a problem with senior night because there are six seniors,” said Franklin. “Everybody wants to start their seniors, but you can’t start six kids. We threw around some different things and talked to some of the seniors about it a couple weeks ago.
“When we first talked about it, Mason came to me and said, 'Coach, don’t start me.'”
Franklin initially balked at the hard-working Lamb’s request.
“I said, 'No, you’ve worked too hard and done too much. You’re starting on senior night.'”
But Lamb, true to his nature, didn’t give up.
“I talked to them again yesterday (Monday) and explained what I was going to do,” said Franklin. “Mason comes to me again and says, 'Coach, let somebody take my place.' I said 'no.'
“So he calls me last night. Three times in a row, he gets with me and finally says, 'I’m begging you. There are some of these guys who have never started a game as a Titan. I have.'
“We talk a lot about the guy next to you being more important than you, and the team being more important than you, and being selfless. But that’s one of the most selfless things I’ve seen in 25 years.”
Franklin said he won’t soon forget Lamb’s gesture.
“That’s the kind of thing that, 20 years from now, his kids can hear that kind of story,” said the veteran head coach. “If I’m still alive, I’ll tell them. This is what your dad did; this is the kind of man he was even when he was a young man.
“In 25 years, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen happen.”