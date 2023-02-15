Over the past two seasons, the rivalry between McDowell and North Buncombe Men’s basketball has been the tightest of any across Western North Carolina. However, on Tuesday night one went in the Titans' favor without as much drama as in the past.

McDowell advances to Mountain Athletic Conference semifinals with an 85-62 win over the Blackhawks at Titan Gym.

The series, which has featured a pair of one-possession games during this regular season and no final margin exceeding seven points going back to last year, could have easily been another game going down to the wire.

However, the Titans used a late first half surge combined with a dominant showing in the second half to get its 13th win of the season and a trip to semifinals against AC Reynolds Wednesday afternoon.

All but the last 45 seconds of the first half was back and forth. The Blackhawks led 33-32 on a Caleb Bruni steal and score but in that last stretch McDowell took the lead for the last time. It started with a basket from Jeremiah Ellis and a conventional three-point play from Marshall Lamb which gave the Titans a 37-36 advantage with 34 seconds left. Rylan Parkins made the front end of a two-shot foul with 19 seconds left and then in transition Lamb drained a corner three-ball giving the team a larger cushion at 41-36.

“That was a huge play for us by Marshall at the end of the half,” said McDowell coach Brian Franklin. “We challenged the team to come out use that momentum and win the first four minutes of the second half.”

And that’s exactly what McDowell did as they forced North Buncombe into two turnovers right off the bat and capitalized it into a 13-3 run that quickly blossomed the McDowell lead up 14 and really took the Blackhawks out of their game. North Buncombe did get it back to a 10-point game after three but no closer as the Titans ran away with a 27-14 fourth quarter advantage which ultimately doubled the final margin.

The win for McDowell was huge in that it came without the services of junior guard Eli Elliott, who has an ankle sprain and is likely done for the season. Elliot injured his ankle in the late moments of last Friday’s loss to A.C. Reynolds. The team rallied behind the absence of its second leading scorer and put together one of its more complete efforts of the season.

“I’m really proud of this team and their performance tonight. Eli has been a big part of our team and has played really well going back to Christmas. With his absence we had some guys step up and do good things for us,” added Franklin.

Four McDowell players scored in double figures with Rylan Parkins leading the way with a game high 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Jeremiah Ellis added 15 points, Kyson Rinnert (10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) chipped in 11 points to give the Titans a dominating front-court presence.

But on top of that, point guard David Olivo (five assists, three rebounds, two steals) stepped up from a scoring capacity and tallied 18 points on Tuesday night giving the team extra ammunition at the basket.

Lamb had nine points and five rebounds. Ashton Burnette scored five points late in the game. Jaurice Ledbetter (four rebounds, one assist) had three points. Roby Franklin netted two points on a basket in the second quarter and Kaiden Compton scored one point.

Chad Clark in his final high school game had 19 points and his brother Trent Clark added 15 points for North Buncombe.