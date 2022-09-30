Second-half storm: Titans dominate after the break en route to homecoming victory

Folks in western North Carolina were awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Thursday evening. McDowell Titan fans had to wait until the second half for the arrival of the Titanado.

McDowell (4-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) used a whirlwind second half to overcome a slow start en route to a 39-28 homecoming victory over the North Buncombe Blackhawks.

The Titans, coming off a bye week, showed some signs of rust early on and trailed the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-3) 14-13 at the break. But McDowell took the lead in the third quarter and then broke the game open with three touchdowns in a span of 3:52 of the fourth.

At the eye of the storm was Hurricane Josh. Titans sophomore Josh Ellis did a lot of everything Thursday. Ellis ran for a career-high 271 yards on 26 carries, with touchdown runs of 19, 22 and 71 yards. He also caught a TD pass and set up a scoring drive with an interception.

Senior running back Blake Boswell, who had missed two games with a knee injury, returned to action Thursday and added 77 yards on eight attempts with touchdown runs of 16 and 26 yards during the fourth-quarter outburst.

As smooth as the sailing was for the Titans in the second half, it took a little thunder in the halftime locker room to get there.

“We talked about the intensity,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “We just did not play (in the first half). We just seemed dead and lethargic. Homecoming is always a hard week on the coaches because the kids’ heads are everywhere but on the football game. They’re teenage boys. It’s all we can do to keep them hemmed in on a normal week.

“But I’ll say this: I’m proud of the way we came out in the second half. I went back to something I used to tell them all the time; that we had to beat McDowell before we could beat North Buncombe.”

Senior defensive back Majesty Summey agreed with Brewer’s take.

“Our coaches came into the locker room mad. Mad,” Summey said. “We obviously weren’t playing our best. But they told us we’ve got to beat McDowell, so we beat McDowell. We came out and destroyed the second half.”

The first half was a different story, however. Untimely penalties and poor execution haunted the Titans and gave the Blackhawks a chance to stay in the game.

But McDowell wasted no time asserting itself after the break. The defense held the Blackhawks to a three-and-out on the first series, and the offense went on a 75-yard drive to take the lead for good.

Ellis capped the march by darting 22 yards to pay dirt to give the Titans a 19-14 lead.

Another three-and-out, this one ending on a sack by linemen Hayden Williams and Jonathan Hall, led to a 65-yard scoring march. Ellis had a 21-yard carry during the drive, and Boswell rumbled 16 rugged yards for the touchdown. Gunner Dietrich’s kick made it 26-14 with 10:06 to go in the game.

After yet another North Buncombe three-and-out, Ellis darted up the middle, broke free at the second level and then outran the defense for a 71-yard scoring run, McDowell’s longest play from scrimmage this season.

Hall recovered an Alex Rash fumble on the ensuing possession, setting the Titans up at the Blackhawks’ 36. It only took Boswell one play to find the end zone, and when the smoke cleared, the Titans led 39-14 with 6:14 to play.

After allowing 153 yards in the first half, McDowell’s defensive starters held North Buncombe to 11 yards and no first downs on its first five possessions of the second half.

“We know what we’re supposed to do,” said senior defensive end Dawson Bartlett. “We know what we need to do. We practice it all week. We just have to go out there and execute it and do it the way we need to. We got a whole lot tougher in the second half. We knew our assignments. We just weren’t going at it hard enough. We really picked it up in the second half.”

Brewer echoed the sentiment.

“The defense played great in the second half,” said the fourth-year head coach. “We just had to get their attention at halftime. You can blame that first half on the old coach, because he didn’t have them ready to go, but the second half, he had them ready.”

It was a dramatic change from the opening half.

North Buncombe took a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the game. Quarterback Alex Rash (8-of-14 passing, 124 yards, 3TDs, 2INTs) lofted a 28-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Roane in single coverage to give the Blackhawks the lead.

The Titans, playing without injured starting quarterback Ricky Carr, answered with a 6-yard pass from Job Marsh to Ellis that tied the score at 7-7.

Ellis’s nifty, 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 13-7 with 7:25 to go before halftime.

But North Buncombe reclaimed the lead when Roane took a jet sweep 85 yards to the house for a 14-13 advantage with 2:54 to go in the second quarter.

The Blackhawks had a chance to extend the margin when they worked themselves into a first-and-10 at the McDowell 22 in the closing seconds of the half. But Summey picked off Rash at the 10 to end the threat and set the tone for the second half.

North Buncombe tacked on two inconsequential late scores on touchdown passes by Rash to Hayden Burnette and Ridge Rice. Both scores came in the final 42 seconds of play against the Titans’ reserves. After the first TD, the Blackhawks recovered the ensuing kickoff deep in McDowell territory to set up the second score.

The Titans are on the road at Enka next Friday.

Yardstick N. Bunc.;McDowell First downs;12;20 Rushes-yds.;32-113;50-359 Passing;8-14-2-3;1-6-0-1 Passing yds.;124;6 Total yds.;237;365 Return yds.;82;73 Fumbles/lost;1/1;3/1 Penalties-yds.;5-35;7-60 Punts-avg.;3-33.7;2-24.5 N. Bunc;07;07;00;14;28 McDowell;07;06;06;20;39 Individual stats: Rushing: NB (Hayden Burnette 14-37, Cameron Higgins 5-15, Alex Rash 6-m18, Jesse Cook 2-m29, Spencer Roane 4-93-TD, Riley Ledford 1-15) McDowell (Josh Ellis 26-271-3TDs, Blake Boswell 8-77-2TDs, Job Marsh 7-24, Hayden Haynes 3-18, Jackson Marsh 1-1, Jordan Barnette 1-4, Danny Brown 2-m18) Passing: NB (Rash 8-14-3-2-124 yds.) McDowell (Jo. Marsh 1-6-0-1-6 yds.) Receiving: NB (Ridge Rice 1-10-TD, Higgins 1-17, Roane 4-49-TD, Greyson Johnson 1-18, Burnette 1-30-TD) McDowell (Ellis 1-6-TD) Scoring summary First quarter NB – Roane 28 pass from Rash, Cook kick (8:17) M – Ellis 6 pass from Jo. Marsh, Gunner Dietrich kick (3:40) Second quarter M – Ellis 19 run, kick blocked (7:25) NB – Roane 85 run, Cook kick (2:54) Third quarter M – Ellis 22 run, conv. run failed (3:38) Fourth quarter M – Boswell 16 run, Dietrich kick (10:06) M – Ellis 71 run, kick failed (7:03) M – Boswell 36 run, Dietrich kick (6:14) NB – Burnette 30 pass from Rash, Cook kick (:42) NB – Rice 10 pass from Rash, Cook kick (:01.1)