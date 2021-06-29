Season ends for McDowell Little-League All-Stars

The 2021 Little League season officially came to an end for the 10-12-year-old Majors All-Star team on Monday down at Cherryville City Park, as McDowell was eliminated 14-4 by Boiling Springs Little League.
McDowell at the plate had some scoring opportunities early but could not capitalize. Boiling Springs jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after two innings of play.
In the top half of the third, McDowell broke through with a tying run. Carter Boykin walked to begin the frame and Jacoby Dale singled to put a pair on base. After a wild pitch advanced both runners 60 feet, A.J. Mackey tied the game with a ground ball to the right side, scoring Boykin to make it 1-1.
Unfortunately, Boiling Springs countered with two in the bottom half of the third and four more in the fourth to regain the lead and expand it to a 7-1 margin.
In the top of the fifth, the top half of the McDowell order again produced. Boykin delivered a basehit to begin the frame. Dale followed with a single. Then, after a strikeout by Jacob Brown, Mackey took the first pitch and delivered a line-drive home run over the tall fence in center to trim the deficit to 7-4 and giving McDowell a little hope late.
Unfortunately, Boiling Springs put together the final blow, scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the fifth to force the 10-run rule.
McDowell finishes the North Carolina District 1 Tournament with a 1-2 mark. Boiling Springs will battle host Cherryville to represent the district at the North Carolina Little League Majors State Tournament.
NOTE: McDowell County Little League was awarded the host site for the North Carolina 10-12-year-old Softball State Tournament, which begins on Monday, July 5 at Big League Camp in Marion. McDowell will represent District 1 at the state tournament. The two finalists at the state level in softball will advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robbins, Ga. in late July.
The Little League Softball World Series also will make its debut in the Tar Heel State, as it will take place at Elm Street Park in Greenville North Carolina on Aug. 11.