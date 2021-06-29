Season ends for McDowell Little-League All-Stars

The 2021 Little League season officially came to an end for the 10-12-year-old Majors All-Star team on Monday down at Cherryville City Park, as McDowell was eliminated 14-4 by Boiling Springs Little League.

McDowell at the plate had some scoring opportunities early but could not capitalize. Boiling Springs jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after two innings of play.

In the top half of the third, McDowell broke through with a tying run. Carter Boykin walked to begin the frame and Jacoby Dale singled to put a pair on base. After a wild pitch advanced both runners 60 feet, A.J. Mackey tied the game with a ground ball to the right side, scoring Boykin to make it 1-1.

Unfortunately, Boiling Springs countered with two in the bottom half of the third and four more in the fourth to regain the lead and expand it to a 7-1 margin.

In the top of the fifth, the top half of the McDowell order again produced. Boykin delivered a basehit to begin the frame. Dale followed with a single. Then, after a strikeout by Jacob Brown, Mackey took the first pitch and delivered a line-drive home run over the tall fence in center to trim the deficit to 7-4 and giving McDowell a little hope late.