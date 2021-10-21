Season ends for Lady Titans

The 2021 volleyball season came to an end on Wednesday night for the McDowell Lady Titans, losing a pair of conference road games in their last two outings.

It all started on Tuesday as McDowell fought hard before losing 3-0 at A.C. Reynolds. Each of the three games was competitive but fell in the Lady Rockets’ favor.

Reynolds, with a four-point rally late, edged out the Lady Titans 25-20. The second game was just as close with another five-point flurry giving Reynolds a 25-21 win. The final game started in the Lady Rockets’ favor, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and keeping McDowell at arm’s length, winning 25-16.

Enka 3,

McDowell 0

(Wednesday)

On Wednesday evening the Enka Sugar Jets ended McDowell’s season with a decisive three-game sweep.

The Sugar Jets went on an eight-point run in the first game to win 25-11. The second game featured a 12-2 start for Enka en route to a 25-8 route and in the third, after losing the first eight points, McDowell battled before falling out 25-15.

McDowell finishes the 2021 volleyball season a 1-14 mark overall. The lone win was a five-game victory last Thursday at home against Erwin. As many as four starters on this year’s roster are scheduled to return in 2022.