Scrambling: Titans trying to establish rotations at defensive positions

Every position coach on the McDowell Titans’ sideline will be dealing with the same primary difficulty this season – figuring out how to rotate players and keep relatively fresh legs on the field.

That’s especially going to be true defensively.

With only about 30 players available, many of the Titans are going to have to play both ways. As a result, developing steady rotations at multiple positions will be a top priority.

“Honestly, it’s a major concern, especially when it comes to depth and trying to keep guys healthy,” said linebackers coach Zack McCartha, who is also the team’s offensive coordinator. “The line of scrimmage will be an example of that. We’re just trying to maintain it from week to week. Hopefully, nothing major will happen that we can’t play through.”

Injuries hurt the Titans on defense at times last season, and McDowell gave up 285 yards per contest in the final tour of duty for retired defensive coordinator Keith Styles. The Titans outgained five of their nine opponents and held two under 200 yards, finishing the season in the black on total yards, a respectable performance.

Head coach Darrell Brewer will act as DC this season, and he’ll be directing a unit that lost its most important piece to graduation. Two-time all-conference linebacker Grayson Blackwelder is gone after leading the team in tackles (65) and tackles for loss (11).

In addition, only one of the four returning defensive starters will play the same position this year, and a reliable defensive stalwart, Ricky Carr, is now the team’s quarterback and will see limited reps on the other side of the ball.

McDowell Titans 2021 defensive stats Defense Returning players in bold Tackles Player Solo Asst. Total Blackwelder 39 26 65 Dawson Bartlett 29 19 48 Jake Marsh 31 11 42 Kobe Nolan 24 16 40 Colby Carr 24 14 38 Summey 18 13 31 Devyn Cash 22 6 28 J. Cash 21 7 28 Ricky Carr 16 6 22 Selby 16 4 20 Collin Campbell 8 12 20 Luke Roberts 13 4 17 Ethan Hensley 7 8 15 James Day 8 7 15 Kirby 7 6 13 Alvarado 7 4 11 Matthew Spivey 8 3 11 Joseph Gowan 6 4 10 Tackles for loss Player TFL Blackwelder 11 Jak. Marsh 5 Summey 5 Co. Carr 3 Jesse Barrier 2 Bartlett 2 Nolan 2 D. Cash 1 Luke Roberts 1 Alvarado 1 Selby 1 Day 1 Sacks: Jak. Marsh 2, Summey, Bartlett, Day, Gowan, Barrier 1 Interceptions: Summey 3, D. Cash 2, Selby, Hensley 1 Fumble recoveries: J. Cash 3, Bartlett, Alvarado, Co. Carr 1 Caused fumbles: Summey, J. Cash, C. Carr, Day, Barrier 1

Defensive line needs to set the tone on defense

Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and defensive ends coach Shane Ramsey and defensive tackles coach Josh Piercy have worked diligently in the preseason to make sure their charges understand that fact.

“Everybody on the front, those inside guys especially, is strong enough to withstand a double team, just because they’ve been in the weight room and you can tell it,” said Ramsey. “Their names are listed on those (weight lifting) boards. We’ve told them all that the front four has got to hold the line of scrimmage. We’re asking a lot of them, but I don’t think it’s more than they can handle.”

Two returning standouts moving in from other positions have worked at defensive end and have been impressive early. Senior Dawson Bartlett (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), who played mostly linebacker a year ago, will be a true defensive end this season. Bartlett was second on the team with 48 stops last year. Junior Colby Carr (5-11, 235) was a middle linebacker in 2021, but will anchor the other end slot this time. Carr was fifth in tackles with 38 as a sophomore.

Senior Hogan Fortune is another reliable option, but will see more limited time than the others since he’s the offensive center.

“Colby and Dawson are probably the most physical we’ve got,” said Ramsey. “Hogan can do anything you ask, but with him playing so much of a role on offense, I don’t want to burn him up. So we’re going to try and have as much of a rotation as possible. We’re low in numbers, so we’re going to have to rotate to keep everybody fresh.

“We’re looking for a lot out of Dawson. He played multiple positions last year on defense. He’s got really quick hands and feet and he knows his assignment. We just haven’t been able to see much of him because he’s been injured (lower back, expected to return this week).

“Colby Carr was a linebacker last year, so we’ve got two we’ve converted from linebacker to defensive end. They’re starting to buy into their roles and becoming leaders in the huddle.”

Sophomore Rylan Parkins (6-5, 195) could solve some of the depth problems if he continues to improve. Juniors Hayden Williams, Jonathan Hall and Braydan McNeill all have the size to be effective on the edges as well.

“It’s a great group,” said Ramsey. “I’m pleasantly surprised with the work ethic and the way they’re willing to listen. They’re very coachable.”

Inside, there are a number of players vying for time at the tackle spots, and all could end up contributing.

Juniors Antonio “Tank” Walker, McNeill, Williams, Hall, Hector Rodriguez and Kane Carpenter, and senior Caden Gettys (6-3, 310) should comprise a solid rotation.

“Tank lost about 50 pounds from last year and had some asthma that was holding him back, but that has not been an issue this year,” said Ramsey. “He’s been playing both ways, and is staying in there. He’s a strong kid and is built for the defensive tackle position. Brayden is coming along. He’s getting some reps in there, but he is also an offensive player. Jon Hall is one of the biggest kids on our roster, and he could be a force, but we’re just not there yet with him. Gettys is a great kid, and if we can keep him low, he’s going to be a load to move. Kane doesn’t say a whole lot, but he knows where he’s going and he knows where to be. Hayden Williams is a real strong kid and can get penetration. Hector is another big guy and is strong.”

Secondary features a veteran and some new faces

Senior Devyn Cash battled injuries last season but still turned in a solid campaign at corner. This year, Cash is being asked to transition to strong safety, and is working hard to learn the new spot. His physical style of play should make him a natural once he gets some game reps there.

He’ll be joined by some other kids going through similar experiences.

“There’s not a lot of experience out there,” said defensive backs coach Bill Taylor. “Year-wise we have some experience of kids being with the varsity, but most of them have been offensive kids.

“Devyn is learning a new position and he’s doing well, but it’s a situation where you have ups and downs when you’re doing that.”

Cash was seventh on the team with 28 tackles last year and picked off a pair of passes.

Senior Matt Spivey and junior Jackson Marsh will both be counted on to play some offense, but both will also see plenty of action at safety.

“Matt and Jackson were both offensive guys last year, but they’re now both in the secondary,” said Taylor. “Matt plays well at the safety position. Jackson probably has the lead at free safety, but we have so many guys in the mix we could change that on a regular basis.”

Sophomore Josh Ellis is solid at corner.

“Josh is probably our best tackler back there and a good cover guy, but what we face with Josh a lot is he’s going to be playing a lot of offense, and he’s not the biggest body (5-6, 146), so we’ve got to be watch how the wear and tear goes on him,” said Taylor.

Junior Marshall Lamb has also looked good at corner, Taylor said.

Senior Ricky Carr could also play some defense in a pinch.

“Ricky was a Swiss army knife for us last year defensively, but I’m hesitant to put him out there a lot if he’s going to be our quarterback,” Taylor said.

Senior Juan Santes and juniors Jayden Cormican, Wyatt Clark, Zachary Reese and Owen Dalton will also compete for time.

“It’s a matter of trying to find which pieces fit the best,” said Taylor. “Once we find that four, we probably need to have five because some of those offensive guys are going to play so much on the other side of the ball.”

Aside from Summey, experience in short supply at linebacker

McCartha minces no words about the experience level of the Titans’ linebackers.

“We’ve got a group of about seven or eight, and with the exception of Majesty (Summey), not a single one has an ounce of varsity experience,” he said. “Zero.”

But if you have to pick a guy to build around, Summey is a great choice. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder was an all-conference selection a year ago after leading the team with three interceptions to go with 31 tackles (sixth on the team) and five tackles for loss (tied for second on the club).

“Majesty did some good things last year; he was all-conference and we’re expecting a lot out of him,” said McCartha. “He’s been going through some ups and downs with injuries, but we’re expecting some good things out of Majesty.”

Sophomore Job Marsh is an able backup.

“Job can play all three linebacker positions,” said McCartha. “But he’s also the backup quarterback. But if we see there’s an opportunity to get him on the field right now at another position, we want to be able to do that.”

Sophomore Hayden Haynes is working at the ‘Mike’ (middle linebacker), and at 6-foor-2, 225 pounds, has perfect size for the position.

“He’s got everything you want when it comes to measurables,” said McCartha, who added Haynes runs the 40 in 4.9. “But he’s got to learn to play linebacker. He’s a work in progress. But he’s been real receptive to coaching and I think we’ll get there.”

Junior Cade Helms has also shown promise in the middle

“Cade has really been working hard and is learning, and we hope he can produce there,” said McCartha.

Offensive star Jeremiah Ellis can also play inside.

“Jerry can play in there for sure, but we’ve got to figure out a way to minimize his work load a little bit,” McCartha said. “It may come down to something where we platoon one of those linebacker positions. It’s the same with Blake (Boswell). He’s another really good linebacker, but he’s been injury prone and we’re trying to keep him healthy.

“Overall, we’ve got a lot of work to do at that position, but they’re working hard and we think they’re going to improve every day, and that’s what we expect.

“It’s a group that’s really versatile. We could see a certain style that’s more conducive to another guy playing. We’ve got some guys who are more run-pluggers, and then we’ve got somebody like Jerry where if teams are in the spread, he can go in there and defend on the perimeter.”

Newbie kicker showing promise

Senior Gunner Dietrich expressed an interest in giving kicking a shot, and has been a pleasant surprise so far. McCartha said Dietrich is capable of both punting and placekicking.

“Gunner has never played football in his life,” said McCartha, “but he punts the ball pretty good and he’s a decent kicker. He’s still learning, but he has a great attitude and we’re tickled to death to have him.”