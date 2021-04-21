Scenes from opening day
- Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell Titans didn’t win the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football championship, but the Titans were still richly rewarded in all-confe…
- Updated
McDowell Lady Titans senior Naliyah Boyce secured her basketball future last week, signing with Caldwell Community College on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
The spring baseball season kicked off this week for local middle schools and the West McDowell Spartans held off crosstown rival East McDowell…
- Updated
The McDowell Titans split the six singles matches with the South Caldwell Spartans Thursday, but the Spartans claimed two of the three doubles…
- Updated
For the second time this week, an early deficit was just too much to overcome. The McDowell Lady Titans were held off by the South Caldwell La…
- Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans got a five-run sixth inning but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 9-5 loss to the Alexander Central Cougars on …
- Updated
DENVER (AP) — Arizona reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the restricted list Wednesday by the Diamondbacks, who did not give a reason.
- Updated
MORGANTON – Now that’s how you make an exit.
- Updated
Justin Gray, who played at Wake Forest, is being introduced this afternoon as the new men's basketball coach at Western Carolina.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans golf teams both fell to league-leading Freedom in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match play at Marion Lake …