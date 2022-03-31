Runs by the ton: Lady Titans blast Asheville 32-0

Tuesday afternoon’s varsity softball matchup did not leave much to the imagination. The McDowell Lady Titans scored a season-high 32 runs in a shutout of Asheville High School.

McDowell compiled 29 hits in the blowout with nine of them going for extra bases. The 32-run output is the program’s largest in the fast-pitch era. The Lady Titans have hung 61 runs on the board in their last three outings.

Freshman pitcher Sage Young tossed a one-hit shutout, walking three batters and striking out 10 in five innings.

The Lady Titans (8-3 overall, 3-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) finished off a short two-game road trip on Thursday afternoon at Erwin, but results were not available at press time. McDowell returns home on Tuesday, hosting A.C. Reynolds in the final game of the first half of conference play.