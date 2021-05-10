Running start: Titans open NWC action with wins over Watauga, Alexander Central

The McDowell Titans wrestling team had a busy week, taking on four opponents in a pair of tri-matches and getting the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference underway.

On Tuesday, the Titans breezed past Watauga 71-9 to win the NWC opener, but fell 63-9 to powerful non-conference foe Fred T. Foard. On Friday, McDowell improved to 2-0 in league action with a win over Alexander Central, but lost a hard-fought, 38-32 defeat against Newton-Conover in non-conference action.

The Titans stand at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NWC. The Titans host another tri-match tonight when conference member South Caldwell and non-conference opponent Asheville visit (5:30 start). McDowell is at Mitchell Wednesday for non-conference matches against the host team and Madison.

McDowell 71, Watauga 9 – The Titans claimed victories in all but two weight classes against the Pioneers and cruised to the conference-opening win.

Watauga forfeited six weight classes, giving up points in three of the first four weights to Morgan Repasky (106 pounds), Marissa Hughes (113) and Luke Roberts (126). McDowell forfeited at 120.

Toby Finn (132 pounds) pinned Brandon Fransisco. Watauga’s Daniel Russom (138) beat Josh Punch 6-0 for the Pioneers’ only win on the mat.