Running start: Titans open NWC action with wins over Watauga, Alexander Central

The McDowell Titans wrestling team had a busy week, taking on four opponents in a pair of tri-matches and getting the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference underway.
On Tuesday, the Titans breezed past Watauga 71-9 to win the NWC opener, but fell 63-9 to powerful non-conference foe Fred T. Foard. On Friday, McDowell improved to 2-0 in league action with a win over Alexander Central, but lost a hard-fought, 38-32 defeat against Newton-Conover in non-conference action.
The Titans stand at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NWC. The Titans host another tri-match tonight when conference member South Caldwell and non-conference opponent Asheville visit (5:30 start). McDowell is at Mitchell Wednesday for non-conference matches against the host team and Madison.
McDowell 71, Watauga 9 – The Titans claimed victories in all but two weight classes against the Pioneers and cruised to the conference-opening win.
Watauga forfeited six weight classes, giving up points in three of the first four weights to Morgan Repasky (106 pounds), Marissa Hughes (113) and Luke Roberts (126). McDowell forfeited at 120.
Toby Finn (132 pounds) pinned Brandon Fransisco. Watauga’s Daniel Russom (138) beat Josh Punch 6-0 for the Pioneers’ only win on the mat.
McDowell ran the table the rest of the way.
Cal Stevenson (145) pinned Tanner Hollars. Josh Burnette (152) pinned Palmer Smith. Watauga forfeited to Hunter Kirby at 160. Preston Dennison (170) scored a 25-8 technical fall win over Keadon Anderson.
Bruin Lytle (182) pinned Meggin Gunnell-Beck. Jesse Barrier (195) won via forfeit. Collin Campbell (220) pinned William Bouboulis. Bryson Stines (285) picked up a forfeit.
Fred T. Foard 63, McDowell 9 – Fred T. Foard had the Titans’ number, winning in all but two weight classes.
Barrier pinned Sam Drum at 195, and Finn won a taut, 4-3 decision over Dawson Cody at 132 for McDowell’s two victories.
Campbell wrestled Amorion McAfee to a 5-1 loss at 220. Dennison (170) fell 12-4 in a major decision to Zane Birtchet. All the other matches were decided by pinfall or tech fall with a forfeit at 120.
McDowell 58, Alexander Central 18 – The Titans dominated the Cougars en route to a NWC win.
Alexander Central scored wins in only three weight classes, getting pins at 152, 160 and 285. There was a double forfeit at 120. Everything else went McDowell’s way.
Roberts pinned Christian McGalliard at 126. Baylor Dennison (132) pinned Ethan Pennell. Finn (138) pinned Adam Rasiewicz. Stevenson (145) scored a pin of Dylan Dalton.
Preston Dennison pinned Gavin Hoskins at 170. Lytle (182) won via pinfall over Noah Medders. Barrier (195) pinned Logan Shoemaker. Campbell pinned Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 220. Alexander Central forfeited to Repasky (106) and Hughes (113).
Newton-Conover 38, McDowell 32 – Newton-Conover dominated in the middle and upper weights, and that proved to be enough for a 38-32 win.
The Red Devils won three in a row from 145-160 pounds all via pinfall, and then three more straight from 195-285, all in matches that went the distance.
The Titans recorded three pins in the match. Repasky pinned Nick Grynkiv at 106; Baylor Dennison pinned Collin Dollarhyde at 132; and Preston Dennison pinned Caleb Louchez at 170.
Finn scored a 19-4 technical fall over Connor Shumate at 132. Hughes took a forfeit at 113. Lytle defeated Nicholas Cadwallader 2-1 at 182.