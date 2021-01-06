Running start: Titans hammer Hickory in long-awaited season opener

The time span between last February’s dismal State 4A Playoff loss to Grimsley and Tuesday’s season opener against Hickory must have seemed like an eternity for the McDowell Titans.
Boy, was it worth the wait.
The Titans used a 19-1 run that spanned the second and third quarters and slammed the Red Tornadoes 62-46 in the season and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener to the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign.
McDowell’s decisive rally broke open a game that was tight for a quarter and a half, and Hickory never seriously threatened the Titans after the break.
Senior forward Trent Lewis had a monster game with 20 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block. Junior forward Josh Smith, making his varsity debut, added 13 points and grabbed eight boards.
But it certainly wasn’t a two-man show. All 10 players who suited up for the Titans played meaningful minutes, even down the stretch when McDowell was protecting its lead.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “They’ve been working so hard, and I told them in the locker room they deserve that, just because of how hard they’ve been working.
“It’s always a big night when you win, and it’s even bigger when everybody plays and plays important minutes and contributes in one way or another. We checked the boxes on all that stuff.”
McDowell checked plenty of boxes, actually.
The Titans won every quarter by at least two points. McDowell shot 42 percent from the floor while their zone defense frustrated Hickory into 25-percent shooting. The Titans out-rebounded the Tornadoes 56-35 overall and 18-16 offensively. Eight different players scored for McDowell and everybody who played snagged at least one rebound.
The only thing the Titans didn’t do well was shoot free throws. If they could have done better than 15-of-35 from the stripe, the game would have been an even bigger blowout.
As it was, the contest was tied at 20-20 in the late stages of the first half. But the Titans never trailed again after Mason Lamb’s two free throws with 2:21 to go in the second period made it 22-20.
Point guard Mikey Queen added a driving layup and a pair of free throws, and Smith had a tap follow as McDowell surged to a 28-20 lead at the break.
Lewis’s bucket off a Mason McPeters assist on the first possession of the third quarter set the tone for the second half, and by the time Jandon Robbins knocked down a mid-range jumper off the dribble at the 4:08 mark, the Titans led 39-21.
Queen had six points, Lewis five, Smith four and Lamb and Robbins two apiece during the 19-1 spurt.
McDowell led 43-29 after three quarters. Hickory got as close as nine at 50-41 with 5:12 left in the game, but that was as close as the Red Tornadoes got.
“I thought Trent was really big for us. I think you’re starting see glances of what kind of player Josh Smith can be,” said Franklin. “I thought our intensity was great throughout the game. We didn’t always play well, but we were always playing hard and that’s the number one thing we want out of our kids.”
Hickory, the conference’s tallest team, got 12 points from forward Rico Walker and 11 each from Jayden Maddox and Jack Cameron. But Hickory shot just 19% (6-32) from 3-point range and also struggled at the line, going 6-for-18.
When the Red Tornadoes were able to make up some ground early in the fourth quarter, it was because they crashed the offensive glass and got some second-chance opportunities.
Franklin said the Titans would address that aspect of the game, along with free throw shooting, but was thrilled with his team’s overall effort.
“We’re going to come back tomorrow and have the same kind of practice as if we’d lost by one and try to get better,” said the tenth-year head coach. “But that’s a great win, especially playing a good Hickory team.”
McDowell hosts St. Stephens on Friday (4:30 JV boys start).