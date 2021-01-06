Running start: Titans hammer Hickory in long-awaited season opener

McDowell checked plenty of boxes, actually.

The Titans won every quarter by at least two points. McDowell shot 42 percent from the floor while their zone defense frustrated Hickory into 25-percent shooting. The Titans out-rebounded the Tornadoes 56-35 overall and 18-16 offensively. Eight different players scored for McDowell and everybody who played snagged at least one rebound.

The only thing the Titans didn’t do well was shoot free throws. If they could have done better than 15-of-35 from the stripe, the game would have been an even bigger blowout.

As it was, the contest was tied at 20-20 in the late stages of the first half. But the Titans never trailed again after Mason Lamb’s two free throws with 2:21 to go in the second period made it 22-20.

Point guard Mikey Queen added a driving layup and a pair of free throws, and Smith had a tap follow as McDowell surged to a 28-20 lead at the break.

Lewis’s bucket off a Mason McPeters assist on the first possession of the third quarter set the tone for the second half, and by the time Jandon Robbins knocked down a mid-range jumper off the dribble at the 4:08 mark, the Titans led 39-21.

Queen had six points, Lewis five, Smith four and Lamb and Robbins two apiece during the 19-1 spurt.