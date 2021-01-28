Rung by rung: Ledford has climbed coaching ladder to become assistant with Falcons

Dwayne Ledford’s career as a football coach has been nothing if not a steady, inexorable climb up the ladder of success.
After ascending the latest rung, Ledford is awfully close to the top.
The former McDowell High star was named the new offensive line coach for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons late last week. Ledford, a 1995 McDowell graduate and member of the school’s athletic hall of fame, left his post as offensive coordinator and o-line coach at the University of Louisville to take the Falcons job. He had been with the Cardinals since 2019.
For Ledford, 45, the chance to coach at the highest level is a dream come true.
“It’s always been a dream and a goal of mine to coach in the NFL,” said Ledford. “When I was growing up, it was before the Panthers got started, and we watched and pulled for Atlanta every week. To get your first (NFL) coaching job with them is really special.”
Ledford’s stock as an assistant has risen steadily over the last decade. After stints at North Carolina, the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe, Sanderson High in Raleigh, East Carolina, Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb, Ledford landed a job as offensive line coach at Appalachian State in 2012, working for legendary head coach Jerry Moore and later, for Scott Satterfield. He became the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator in 2013, and things have happened rapidly for him ever since.
Ledford moved onto N.C. State and spent two successful years with the Wolfpack. When Satterfield left Boone for Louisville, Ledford joined him. In Ledford’s first season, the Cardinals finished in the top 30 in the FBS in both points and total yards. In 2020, Louisville was 29th in the FBS in total yards.
Along the way, Ledford was nominated for the Broyles Award -- given annually to the top assistant coach in college football -- three times.
The former Titan and East Carolina University star, who played for five different NFL teams in an eight-year career, said the Appalachian State job proved to be a springboard.
“It’s a great program and I was part of some great teams,” said Ledford. “That allowed me to have a chance to move on to a Power 5 conference and see if what I was doing would work at a Power 5 school. I had a chance to take on a bigger role at Louisville. I’ve been very fortunate to work around some great people and it allowed me to climb up the ladder, and I’m fortunate to be getting an opportunity with the Falcons. It’s exciting for family and myself.”
One of the people Ledford was referring to is new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Smith was a senior at UNC when Ledford was a coach there. Smith had recently served as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans before taking the Falcons job in the wake of Dan Quinn’s firing.
“To get to go to an organization like the Falcons and coach with somebody like Coach Smith is amazing,” said Ledford.
As for the job itself, Ledford said he has a good idea of what to expect. During his lengthy playing career in the NFL, Ledford worked with nine different offensive line coaches.
“I was able to gather so much information about drills and schemes and how to handle a room,” he said. “Looking back on it, that (playing for so many different teams) was a blessing.”
Ledford does anticipate one huge adjustment in transitioning to the pro game, however.
“In college, a lot revolves around recruiting,” Ledford said. “It’s a lifestyle, being on social media and trying to get kids to come to your program. A lot of your time is spent on that. But the NFL doesn’t have the recruiting part. It’s all about the players in your room. It’s about football, 24-7.”
But before he can get down to business, Ledford and his family, wife Meredith and sons Hudson, 7, and Jordan, 4, must make the move from Louisville to Atlanta. Ledford said he appreciates how well his family has handled the frequent relocation that comes with the territory for coaches.
“We knew going into it this career path could take you a lot of places,” he said. “Meredith has been great with it.”
And regardless of the difficulty involved, it’s highly likely things won’t ever be as challenging as they were back in 2010, when Ledford worked at Tennessee State and Meredith was at UNC earning her graduate degree. Ledford slept on a mattress on the floor and the young couple only got to see one another once that football season.
It isn’t surprising Ledford takes nothing for granted and appreciates this opportunity to the fullest extent.
“When I was a player, I had a chance to be around the greatest players in the world, and now to have a chance to coach the greatest players in the world is incredible,” he said. “Meredith said, look at this way: you’re one of only 32 people in the world, because there are 32 NFL teams.
“It’s a tremendous honor and opportunity and I’m looking forward to helping the organization have success.”
It’s been a long and sometimes grueling climb for Dwayne Ledford, but the view is starting to get downright spectacular.