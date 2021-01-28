Rung by rung: Ledford has climbed coaching ladder to become assistant with Falcons

“To get to go to an organization like the Falcons and coach with somebody like Coach Smith is amazing,” said Ledford.

As for the job itself, Ledford said he has a good idea of what to expect. During his lengthy playing career in the NFL, Ledford worked with nine different offensive line coaches.

“I was able to gather so much information about drills and schemes and how to handle a room,” he said. “Looking back on it, that (playing for so many different teams) was a blessing.”

Ledford does anticipate one huge adjustment in transitioning to the pro game, however.

“In college, a lot revolves around recruiting,” Ledford said. “It’s a lifestyle, being on social media and trying to get kids to come to your program. A lot of your time is spent on that. But the NFL doesn’t have the recruiting part. It’s all about the players in your room. It’s about football, 24-7.”

But before he can get down to business, Ledford and his family, wife Meredith and sons Hudson, 7, and Jordan, 4, must make the move from Louisville to Atlanta. Ledford said he appreciates how well his family has handled the frequent relocation that comes with the territory for coaches.