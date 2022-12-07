Runaway win: Titans too much for Tuscola

A home date with the winless Tuscola Mountaineers was just what the doctor ordered for the McDowell Titans.

The Titans (2-4), coming off four consecutive frustrating losses in games they had ample opportunities to win, pounded the Mountaineers 88-60 at Titan Gym Tuesday.

McDowell led wire to wire, building a 48-25 halftime lead that swelled to a 74-46 edge after three quarters. The Titans got a big game from senior post Jeremiah Ellis, who was one of four McDowell players in double figures. The Titans’ reserves got plenty of playing time, and the bench contributed 42 points.

“It was a big win for us because of all the close games we’ve lost,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “This stretch has been tough for us. I think we’ve gotten better over that period of time, but we’ve still got a long way to go. It was good to come in here and win.

“I thought Jeremiah Ellis was very active. He was physical, going after loose balls. He rebounded it great. And we had some kids who came off the bench and did some good things. Braydon Thompson was outstanding the way he shot the ball.”

Ellis poured in a team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and pulled six rebounds. Thompson, who went 4-of-4 from deep, came off the bench to add 13 points, as did freshman forward Roby Franklin, who was instrumental in a second-quarter rally that helped put the game out of reach early. Post Rylan Parkins struggled through an uncharacteristically poor shooting night to notch 10 points and pull a team-high eight rebounds.

The Titans scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and opened up a 25-14 lead after one quarter. Tuscola, buoyed by an inspired performance from senior Jett Benson who posted game-highs of 29 points and nine rebounds, got as close as 27-20 early in the second period.

But the Titans called timeout and then went on a 9-0 run that created some separation. McDowell closed the half with a 21-5 streak.

Roby Franklin, Parkins and Ellis combined to score all McDowell’s points during the rally, taking advantage of crisp passing from guards David Olivo (6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and Sage Wood (3 assists).

The run left the Titans in front 36-20 with 3:56 left in the half, and Tuscola never recovered.

McDowell hosts R-S Central on Friday (5 p.m. JV boys start). The Titans fell 61-51 to the Hilltoppers Nov. 29 in a game that was a one-possession affair before a late run by Central.

The Titans also lost the lead late in their two losses to Owen and saw South Caldwell make 14 3-pointers in a six-point defeat. Coach Franklin said the team has responded well, especially senior reserve Ashton Burnette, who played important minutes Tuesday.

“Even through the close losses and the heart-breakers, and us not getting the job done at the ends of games, they come back every day in practice and they’re ready to go,” said Franklin. “They’ve had a great attitude. You couldn’t ask for a better leader on our team than Ashton through the first month of the season.”

Tuscola (60) Peyton Ollis 1-5 0-0 2, Hudson Blackburn 1-2 0-2 3, Malyk Gibbs 1-8 2-5 4, Jett Benson 11-20 4-8 29, Graham McLelland 0-2 0-0 0, Bryant Oacea 0-3 1-2 1, Ashe Cathey 7-17 4-4 21, James Roundy 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Ray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 11-21 60.

McDowell (88) Kyson Rinnert 1-3 0-0 2, Jeremiah Ellis 9-14 4-6 22, Rylan Parkins 3-13 4-4 10, Marshall Lamb 3-5 0-0 6, David Olivo 2-5 1-1 6, Eli Elliott 1-2 5-8 8, Jackson Marsh 1-1 0-0 2, Jaurice Ledbetter 0-1 0-1 0, Sage Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Kaiden Compton 2-9 1-2 5, Roby Franklin 5-6 3-4 13, Ashton Burnette 0-1 1-2 1, Zackary Reese 0-3 0-0 0, Braydon Thompson 4-5 1-2 13. Totals: 31-70 20-30 88.

Tuscola 14 11 21 14 – 60

McDowell 25 23 26 14 – 88

Rebounds: THS (29) MHS (46) Rebound leaders: THS (Benson 9) MHS (Parkins 8) 3-point goals: THS (7-26) MHS (6-12) THS (Ollis 0-2, Blackburn 1-2, Gibbs 0-3, Benson, Cathey 3-8, Oacea, Ray, Roundy 0-1) MHS (Olivo 1-1, Lamb, Ledbetter, Wood 0-1, Rinnert 0-2, Elliott 1-2, Thompson 4-4) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 5, Elliott 4) MHS steals leaders: (Olivo 3, Wood 2) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Parkins, Compton 2, Burnette 1) Turnovers: THS (21) MHS (11) Fouled out: THS (Roundy :30—fourth)

