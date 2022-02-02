Rough road continues: Lady Titans drop fourth straight at Enka

CANDLER – With a barrage of long-range shooting on Tuesday night, the Enka Sugar Jets had too much firepower for the Lady Titans to contain in a 69-44 road loss for McDowell.

The loss extends a current losing streak for McDowell (5-11 overall, 0-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) to four games, and eight of their past nine contests. It also keeps the Lady Titans winless in TMC action with six more contests to be played over a 10-day period due to various makeups from winter weather and COVID quarantines.

Enka (10-10, 5-4) made its living from behind the arc on Tuesday, connecting on a dozen 3-pointers against McDowell. Senior Wing Bentlee Chockley was a huge beneficiary from 3-point land, as she made seven long-range shots to finish with a game-high 32 points.

Chockley scored 15 of her 32 in the third quarter alone, and that helped the Sugar Jets turn what was a close game in the first half into a rout after the break. Teammate Hadleigh Dill added 14 points to account for a large bulk of the scoring production.