Rough road continues: Lady Titans drop fourth straight at Enka

CANDLER – With a barrage of long-range shooting on Tuesday night, the Enka Sugar Jets had too much firepower for the Lady Titans to contain in a 69-44 road loss for McDowell.
The loss extends a current losing streak for McDowell (5-11 overall, 0-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) to four games, and eight of their past nine contests. It also keeps the Lady Titans winless in TMC action with six more contests to be played over a 10-day period due to various makeups from winter weather and COVID quarantines.
Enka (10-10, 5-4) made its living from behind the arc on Tuesday, connecting on a dozen 3-pointers against McDowell. Senior Wing Bentlee Chockley was a huge beneficiary from 3-point land, as she made seven long-range shots to finish with a game-high 32 points.
Chockley scored 15 of her 32 in the third quarter alone, and that helped the Sugar Jets turn what was a close game in the first half into a rout after the break. Teammate Hadleigh Dill added 14 points to account for a large bulk of the scoring production.
Despite making only half as many 3's in the game, McDowell fought hard through the entire first half to keep pace with Enka. The Lady Titans were up as many as four points in the first 90 seconds of play in the second quarter, and were down as few as two points midway through the second period.
It was late in the half when the Sugar Jets began to grow their margin.
Sage Young’s 3-pointer at the 3:48 mark of the second trimmed the deficit down to 25-23. However, Enka finished with the half with an 8-3 spurt growing the lead back to seven at 33-26,
The second half began much as the first half ended.
Chockley made back-to-back treys to begin the frame, expanding the Enka lead to double figures for the first time. Those baskets ultimately turned into a 19-9, third-quarter advantage that the Lady Titans were not able to come back from.
Young finished with 12 points to lead McDowell on Tuesday, and was the only player in double figures.
Kensly Stewart (2 rebounds, 1 assist) finished with seven points. Faith Laws (2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Alexis Rhymer and Emma England (6 rebounds, 3 steals) finished with three points apiece.
Abby Wyatt (2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Peyton McPeters (1 steal, 1 assist) scored two points each and Kaylin Darveaux had one point.
McDowell returns home on Friday to play Asheville in the first matchup of the season between the two teams. The previous meeting was postponed due to COVID in the Cougars program.