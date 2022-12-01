Rolling on: Lady Titans jet past South Caldwell

HUDSON — The busy, three-games-in-four-days road tour continued Wednesday night for the McDowell Lady Titans.

The good news is that the beat on the defensive end kept on going as McDowell used its depth and a second-half surge to pull away from the South Caldwell Lady Spartans 48-34.

The Lady Titans (4-0) played an exceptionally focused game in one of the toughest environments in western North Carolina inside South Caldwell’s loud and compact gymnasium.

The focus has been the constant on the defensive end for McDowell, and the Lady Titans have forced the opposition into a kind of frantic pace that they are not comfortable with playing.

That happened again as McDowell’s half-court trap created nine first-half turnovers and 31 for the game.

While the labor on the defensive end didn’t bear fruit initially, it served its purpose later on. Dressing only nine players, the Lady Spartans were very gritty, staying within a 27-21 margin at the half.

It was coming out of the break where McDowell began to convert a lot more offensively, using a 14-0 start to the half to quickly bolt out to a 20-point lead.

South got the margin back down to 13 points on a couple different occasions, including a 43-30 score with 6:13 left. But the Lady Titans put the game to rest with a patient approach against the Lady Spartans’ half-court man, and chewed up the final four minutes of game time efficiently.

The overall result was a significant benchmark win for the McDowell girls, who nearly a year ago to the date lost by a 46-26 margin against the Lady Spartans on the same court.

Senior wing Faith Laws, after getting off to a slow start in the first three games, made five long-range shots on Wednesday to finish with a game-high 17 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half to serve as a catalyst for the run the Lady Titans made.

Sophomore Kensly Stewart added 15 points and was a force in many other facets, collecting six steals and five rebounds. Stewart did most of her scoring early, netting 11 points in the first half.

Brooklyn Thompson (3 steals, 3 rebounds) had six points and was assigned to defend against South Caldwell’s 6-foot post, Lillie Bumgarner (16 points).

Freshman Kimora Stewart (7 steals, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) had four points. Peyton McPeters, Kinsley McKinney and Emma Washburn finished with two points apiece.

Sophomore Sage Young did not score in the contest but recorded nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

McDowell will finish off a busy week of three road games on Friday at Owen (4:30 JV start).