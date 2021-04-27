Rocking on the road: Lady Titans pound Hickory 14-3 for 3rd straight win

Putting up crooked numbers is something that the McDowell Lady Titans softball team has been making a habit of lately.

Monday afternoon, the Lady Titans picked up a 14-3 road win at Hickory to keep their state playoff hopes alive as the regular season winds down.

McDowell, at 7-5 overall and 6-5 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, has now won three straight contests. In all three of those games, the Lady Titans have posted double figures in runs.

The Lady Titans on Monday jumped out with four first-inning runs and two more in the following frame to enjoy an early 6-0 lead after two innings of play.

Hickory did get back within a 6-3 margin after three innings, however an eight-run fifth blew it open and allowed the 10-run rule to kick in after the Lady Red Tornadoes were held off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth.

McDowell at the plate collected 10 hits in the contest. Lucy Hames went 3-for-4 including a home run, double and four runs batted in. Abby Wyatt (double, triple) also had three hits, drove in three and scored twice.

Emily Crisp went 2-for-3 driving in three runs. Addie Brown and Madi Smith (RBI) added one hit each against Hickory.