Rockets shoot down Lady Titans in finale

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team finished out its 2022 schedule on Tuesday on the road with a three-set loss to A.C. Reynolds.

In each of the first two sets, McDowell (3-12 overall, 2-10 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) jumped out to early leads but was not able with hold them firm.

Tuesday’s match started with a 5-0 run by the Lady Titans. Senior Gracie Rice (16 digs, 2 assists) had two service aces and accounted for all five service points. But the Lady Rockets were able to even the margin and ran away with a 25-17 win in the first.

The second game was tight as the score was tied 22-22 late, but Reynolds took serve away and scored the last three points of the set, winning 25-22 to go up 2-0.

In the final set, the Lady Rockets broke open the game early and were up 24-17. McDowell, however, refused to easily submit and rallied for seven consecutive points to even the set

Reynolds middle hitter Landyn Stewart executed a kill to regain the lead and serve at 25-24. Outside hitter Kellyn Henrietta then followed up by finishing off a lengthy match point with a kill.

McDowell outside hitters Abby Wyatt finished with five kills and Kensly Stewart (2 blocks) collected four kills.

Miranda Wall had two kills. Clara McCartha (2 blocks) and Arianna Bah finished with a kill each.

Seniors Addie Brown (16 digs), Kennedy Dobson (5 digs, 2 assists, one ace), Sage Patterson (7 digs, 3 assists) and Emily Crisp (5 digs) each contributed in Tuesdays finale.

While they will have to find some new pieces defensively, McDowell will return the core of its offense in 2023, including Wyatt and Stewart on the outside, McCartha and Bah in the middle and Wall, who can cover a variety of areas on the court.