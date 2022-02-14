Roberson holds off McDowell comeback attempt

The McDowell Titans defensively had a lot of their corners covered on Saturday afternoon, but somehow, the T.C. Roberson Rams and specifically senior forward Josh Lowe found just enough openings to offset the defensive effort, allowing the Rams to survive 53-50 in the regular-season finale at Titan Gymnasium.

Lowe scored a dozen in both halves to finish with a game-high 24 points. Lowe found himself operating a lot from the middle of the Titans’ half-court zone, and he was able to attack the interior of the zone. Lowe also a big presence in the Rams’ transition game as well.

No other Ram scored in single digits and only four players in total scored.

That was just enough firepower to hold off the Titans who had some opportunities down the stretch to draw even with Roberson and possibly steal the finale on their home floor.

“I thought we played them hard defensively and challenged them,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “Coming off of play on Friday night, the kids came in and played really hard. We had chances to win the game against a really good Roberson team. I thought in the first half we struggled offensively in the half-court, and that probably was the difference overall.”