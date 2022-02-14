Roberson holds off McDowell comeback attempt

The McDowell Titans defensively had a lot of their corners covered on Saturday afternoon, but somehow, the T.C. Roberson Rams and specifically senior forward Josh Lowe found just enough openings to offset the defensive effort, allowing the Rams to survive 53-50 in the regular-season finale at Titan Gymnasium.
Lowe scored a dozen in both halves to finish with a game-high 24 points. Lowe found himself operating a lot from the middle of the Titans’ half-court zone, and he was able to attack the interior of the zone. Lowe also a big presence in the Rams’ transition game as well.
No other Ram scored in single digits and only four players in total scored.
That was just enough firepower to hold off the Titans who had some opportunities down the stretch to draw even with Roberson and possibly steal the finale on their home floor.
“I thought we played them hard defensively and challenged them,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “Coming off of play on Friday night, the kids came in and played really hard. We had chances to win the game against a really good Roberson team. I thought in the first half we struggled offensively in the half-court, and that probably was the difference overall.”
Roberson led wire-to-wire with advantages as high as nine or 10 points on multiple occasions throughout the game. The deficit for McDowell was 41-33 going into the fourth quarter when the Titans went on a 9-4 spurt to make it a one-possession game with less than four minutes to go. The Rams took the air out of the ball the rest of the way.
The lead remained at three points with less than two minutes left when some controversy ensued. Guard Kamryn White appeared to dribble the ball off his right foot into the backcourt, which would have given the Titans possession. However, neither of the two officials closest to the play determined that, allowing the Rams to retain possession.
Blakely scored a few seconds later, giving Roberson a five-point lead. After a miss by the Titans, Lowe put the game away with a transition layup, making it a seven-point game with about 45 seconds left.
Mason Lamb (6 rebounds, 5 steals) and Jeremiah Ellis (4 rebounds) had 12 points each. Josh Smith tallied eight points, Ethan Hensley netted seven points and Jandon Robbins scored six points. David Olivo and Marshall Lamb had one point each.
Saturday’s loss reduces the possibly of McDowell (11-10 overall, 6-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) receiving an at-large bid for the State 4A Playoffs.
The Titans begin conference tournament play Tuesday as the four-seed, playing five-seed North Buncombe at 8 p.m. at Erwin. The winner advances to the semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m.