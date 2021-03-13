Roadblock: Spartans manhandle Titans in 50-0 rout

Even down by 12, McDowell still had a chance to put a drive together to erase the early miscues, but this is where things took a bad turn for the Titans. On a short kickoff that McDowell did not cover, Will Connor pounced on the football at the McDowell 42, giving South Caldwell another opportunity at points.

Quarterback Avery Raynor then hit Connor on a 17-yard pass play, with a roughing the passer penalty tacked on. Two plays later, near the goal line, Raynor sneaked the ball in from a yard out. That score plus the successful conversion suddenly make it a 20-0 contest with 9:07 left and more importantly, took McDowell out of the game mentally.

The Spartans tacked on two more scores for good measure in the final seven minutes of the half essentially putting the game away by taking a 36-0 advantage to the half. Overall, it was a disastrous first half for the Titans as they allowed the one special teams score in addition to the fact the offense couldn’t sustain any drives, something that continues to be an on-going issue.