Roadblock: Spartans manhandle Titans in 50-0 rout

HUDSON -- An early-season two-game winning streak for the McDowell Titans came to an abrupt end on Friday night as the South Caldwell Spartans physically handled the Titans in a 50-0 rout in Sawmills.
Friday’s lopsided defeat makes the second consecutive year that the Spartans reached the 50-point plateau against the Titans. Combining the past two encounters, South has outscored McDowell by a 100-10 margin.
Coming into the game, the Titans have been able to get early points on their opponents and then rely on a defense that has been solid enough to make some important plays to secure its leads.
Unfortunately the team wasn’t able to jump out in front early.
The Spartans’ defense held McDowell to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game. South’s special teams then came up with a huge play early. Titan punter Seth Baird’s soccer style punt attempt was blocked around the McDowell 35. Triston Adkins scooped the live ball up and scored from 28 yards out to give the home team a 6-0 lead less than two minutes in.
Both teams swapped possessions without much fanfare. It was South who then compiled an extensive, 72-yard drive late in the first that took over seven minutes of game time and led to another touchdown that gave the Spartans a 12-0 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the half.
Even down by 12, McDowell still had a chance to put a drive together to erase the early miscues, but this is where things took a bad turn for the Titans. On a short kickoff that McDowell did not cover, Will Connor pounced on the football at the McDowell 42, giving South Caldwell another opportunity at points.
Quarterback Avery Raynor then hit Connor on a 17-yard pass play, with a roughing the passer penalty tacked on. Two plays later, near the goal line, Raynor sneaked the ball in from a yard out. That score plus the successful conversion suddenly make it a 20-0 contest with 9:07 left and more importantly, took McDowell out of the game mentally.
The Spartans tacked on two more scores for good measure in the final seven minutes of the half essentially putting the game away by taking a 36-0 advantage to the half. Overall, it was a disastrous first half for the Titans as they allowed the one special teams score in addition to the fact the offense couldn’t sustain any drives, something that continues to be an on-going issue.
South Caldwell, who deferred possession until the second half, used that opening drive after the break to dissect the McDowell defense again. This time, they embarked on a 90-yard scoring drive that spanned another seven-plus minutes of game time. Raynor capped it off with his second rushing touchdown of the night, a 4-yard run with 4:45 left in the third making it 42-0 and kicking in the mercy rule and subsequent running clock.
In just about every statistical category, the Spartans were completely in control. South compiled 404 yards of offense on 52 plays while holding the McDowell offense to 67 total yards. First downs were a commanding 20-3 margin, and time of possession was clearly in the home team’s favor as South Caldwell held the ball for over 29 minutes.
Raynor was 10-of-19 passing for 186 yards and two passing scores. The senior also ran for 73 yards and two additional touchdowns. On the ground, the Spartans amassed 218 yards with the help of Raynor and three other starting backs in the wing-T.
McDowell could not move the football on the ground Friday night.
Quantavian Moore, who entered the game at less than 100 percent due to a sprained ankle, had a total of four carries for 10 yards.
Gabe Marsh was 7-of-17 passing for 53 yards. Senior wide-out Riley Moore caught three of those pass attempts for 35 yards. The Titans’ offense could not muster any significant plays; they had no running plays of 10 or more yards on the night and just two pass plays of the same amount.
McDowell returns home to face another physical, run-oriented team on Friday, hosting Alexander Central. The Cougars snapped an early season two-game losing streak on Friday night with a 53-12 win at home against Freedom.