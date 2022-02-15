Roadblock: Lady Titans fall to North Buncombe in TMC tournament

ASHEVILLE – The McDowell Lady Titans had nothing to lose in this year’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference basketball tournament coming in as the seven seed.

For most of the first half, McDowell was the looser and more confident team. However, a couple of second-half lapses proved to be the difference as North Buncombe pulled away late, winning 56-40 in the tournament’s opening round at Erwin High Monday.

Early on, it appeared as if the Lady Titans were primed for the early round upset as they jumped out to a 16-6 lead. One of the big catalysts early was the half-court zone that limited good touches for North Buncombe’s key contributors.

The 10-point advantage occurred on a 3-pointer from Faith Laws at the 6:26 mark in the second. The lead remained as high as 19-11 before the Lady Blackhawks ended the half with an 8-2 run to take a 23-21 lead into the break.

Unfortunately, that carried over into the second half, when North Buncombe came out with seven straight in a span of 1:14. McDowell stabilized itself and trimmed the deficit back to a one-possession game after three at 35-32.