Roadblock: Lady Titans fall to North Buncombe in TMC tournament

ASHEVILLE – The McDowell Lady Titans had nothing to lose in this year’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference basketball tournament coming in as the seven seed.
For most of the first half, McDowell was the looser and more confident team. However, a couple of second-half lapses proved to be the difference as North Buncombe pulled away late, winning 56-40 in the tournament’s opening round at Erwin High Monday.
Early on, it appeared as if the Lady Titans were primed for the early round upset as they jumped out to a 16-6 lead. One of the big catalysts early was the half-court zone that limited good touches for North Buncombe’s key contributors.
The 10-point advantage occurred on a 3-pointer from Faith Laws at the 6:26 mark in the second. The lead remained as high as 19-11 before the Lady Blackhawks ended the half with an 8-2 run to take a 23-21 lead into the break.
Unfortunately, that carried over into the second half, when North Buncombe came out with seven straight in a span of 1:14. McDowell stabilized itself and trimmed the deficit back to a one-possession game after three at 35-32.
Unfortunately, the same thing happened to start the final quarter. This time, a 10-0 run did the Lady Titans in, giving the Lady Blackhawks another lead in double figures.
“Our girls played hard for 32 minutes and gave everything they had,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha. “I couldn’t be any prouder of their effort. This team has given me that all season.”
Laws (4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) finished with 11 points. Peyton McPeters (6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists) added 10 points.
Kensly Stewart (2 assists), Emma England (5 rebounds), and Abby McMahan (9 rebounds) finished with four points apiece and Sage Young scored two points.
Karlyn Pickens (21 points) and Devon Davis (20) accounted for the majority of North Buncombe’s offense.
The loss extends the current losing streak to four games. It also likely puts the wrap on the season for McDowell (6-17), which has been a challenge for the first-year head coach and his young group of kids who got thrown into the proverbial fire with one of the state’s most difficult schedules.
Coming into the season with close to zero varsity experience on the roster, the Lady Titans fought hard and navigated through the seventh toughest schedule in the state among 4A schools and the 11th toughest in all classifications, according the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings.
The extremely tough schedule and its role in the state playoff selection process had the team on the playoff bubble as recently as last week.
“I think we have made some big strides as to what I want the culture of this program to be,” said McCartha. “Our girls have worked hard and have gotten better. I expect big things this off season with continuing that commitment and trying to expand ourselves as basketball players”
McDowell had only one senior, so all but one player on the varsity roster are eligible to return for the 2022-23 season.