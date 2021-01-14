Road win: Titans escape Boone with slim victory over Watauga

BOONE – For about 30 minutes of game time, it appeared as if the McDowell Titans, for the second straight game, were going to be the victim of some hot hands from behind the arc.

But instead, a strong defensive effort down the stretch allowed the Titans (2-1) to escape Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium with a 68-62 road win over the Watauga Pioneers on Wednesday night.

This contest, like many of the games played in Boone in the history of the McDowell-Watauga series, came down to the wire as the lead on either side most of the night was no more than a couple possessions.

The Pioneers, with the help of eight made 3s in the game, had three players in double figures. Senior guard Bennett Ricker tallied 19 points. Ricker swished on three consecutive 3-point attempts to put Watauga in front 14-9 early in the second quarter, its largest advantage of the game.

Jonah Martin (12 points) and Orlando Leon (10 points) also hit double figures for Watauga.

After both teams were engaged in a low-scoring affair, things heated up more in the second half.