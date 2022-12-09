 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rivals: West Lady Spartans run away from East McDowell

  • Updated
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp1.jpg

West McDowell Middle School's Khloe Joyner, right, and East McDowell's Lex Honeycutt, left, battle for the basketball during West McDowell's 42-12 win Wednesday.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

Josh Davis captured these images of Wednesday's battle between East and West McDowell Middle Schools.

121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp2.jpg

West McDowell's K.K. Caldwell dribbles past an East McDowell defender.
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp3.jpg

West's Payton Carter throws a long pass up the court.
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp4.jpg

East's Megan Woodby soars in for a shot.
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp5.jpg

East's Adrea Lovik concentrates on the rim as she gets set to shoot a free throw.
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp6.jpg

West McDowell head coach Michael Caparaso, center, talks to the team during a timeout.
121422-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp7.jpg

West's Khloe Joyner goes up for a shot.
