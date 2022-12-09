Rivals: West Lady Spartans run away from East McDowell

Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
Josh Davis captured these images of Wednesday's battle between East and West McDowell Middle Schools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Josh Davis captured these images of Wednesday's battle between East and West McDowell Middle Schools.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BLACK MOUNTAIN – For the first 16 minutes of game time Friday night, the McDowell Lady Titans were not executing like they needed to on both e…
Josh Davis captured some of the action during youth basketball action at Marion Elementary last weekend.
The McDowell Titan wrestling team defended its home turf ferociously Tuesday evening and picked up three solid victories in a quad-match.
When you force your opponent into turning the ball over twice as many times as it shoots, you’re going to win every single time.
INDIANAPOLIS — Only one goal remains on Michigan’s checklist. The Wolverines set out this season with a list of four items they hoped to accomplish. During the regular season, they checked off two of them with wins over rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, and on Saturday, they crossed off a third. Michigan remains unbeaten at 13-0 after winning its second straight Big Ten championship — goal ...
BLACK MOUNTAIN – There is a belief out there by some that lightning has a hard time striking twice in the same place. But you probably couldn’…
Normally, McDowell’s cross-town middle school rivalry on the hardwood contains a lot of suspense and excitement, but Wednesday night’s edition…
A home date with the winless Tuscola Mountaineers was just what the doctor ordered for the McDowell Titans.
McDowell High’s two junior varsity basketball teams earned a split Tuesday evening against Tuscola.
BLACK MOUNTAIN – In the lone junior varsity game on Friday evening, the McDowell Titan jayvees earned a 57-28 victory against the Owen Warhorses.