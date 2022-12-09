 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rivals: East Middle School boys take down West

  • Updated
  • 0
121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp1.jpg

East McDowell's Jacob Osorino defends against West McDowell's Jacob Brown, 21, during East's 54-13 win last week at Trojan Gym.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

Scenes from the first meeting of the year between McDowell's two middle schools.

121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp2.jpg

East McDowell's Isael Trejo dribbles past West's Lincoln Cole.
121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp3.jpg

West's JayRon Moore saves the ball.
121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp4.jpg

Trojans head coach Josh Lovik, center, talks to the team during a timeout.
121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp5.jpg

East's Rae Garner elevates for a shot in the lane.
121322-mmn-sports-ms-hoopsp6.jpg

East's Dredon Lytle prepares to shoot a free throw.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michigan fends off Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten title; College Football Playoff on deck

Michigan fends off Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten title; College Football Playoff on deck

INDIANAPOLIS — Only one goal remains on Michigan’s checklist. The Wolverines set out this season with a list of four items they hoped to accomplish. During the regular season, they checked off two of them with wins over rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, and on Saturday, they crossed off a third. Michigan remains unbeaten at 13-0 after winning its second straight Big Ten championship — goal ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers