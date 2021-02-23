Rising to the challenge: Titans hoping for reversal of fortunes on defense

The football teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference run a bewildering variety of offenses – everything from run-based, wing-T attacks to the spread to the flex-bone.

In order to successfully defend against all those looks, you have to put a versatile defense on the field. That’s exactly what the McDowell Titans plan to do this spring in the unconventional, COVID-shortened season.

While relying mostly on a four-man front, the Titans have the ability to shift into other sets based on the opponent.

“Being in this league, we’ve got such different groups from one week to another, going from a spread team to an I team and we’ve got a wing-T team and a flex-bone team in Watauga, and then an I and spread, whatever the new coach brings at Freedom, so we have a lot of different offenses we’ve got to line up against,” said defensive coordinator Keith Styles.

“We’re really a 4-3, cover-2 base, two high safety team, but we evolve into a cover-3 team against over half of our opponents. But we’re intending on playing a lot more cover-2 than we have in the past, but that really depends on our opponents. We’ll bounce into a 3-4 during passing situations, but we’re still usually bringing a fourth person. That will be similar to the last couple of years.”