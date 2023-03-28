McDowell High School sophomore Kyson Rinnert excelled on the mound Tuesday night and provided a clutch performance, earning a complete game in a 4-2 win over North Buncombe at Titan Field.

The right-handed sophomore continues to step in and assert himself as a big piece to the McDowell pitching rotation, especially after the loss of senior Hunter Byerly to a shoulder injury a couple weeks ago. Rinnert went the distance on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits. Rinnert finished with nine strikeouts in the game and walked just one batter.

Tuesday’s effort continues to build on what has been a good beginning to the 2023 campaign. In four starts Rinnert has won three of them, posting a 3.50 earned run average, striking out 40 and walking 12 batters in 26 innings pitched.

North Buncombe (4-6, 1-4 MAC 3A/4A) scored once in the top of the fourth and had that lead until the bottom of the fifth when the McDowell (7-4, 3-0) bats did the job, scoring four times and more importantly giving Rinnert some margin for error. The Blackhawks scored once in the sixth to make it a two-run game at 4-2 but a dominant seventh from the Rinnert put the game away.

The North Buncombe fourth began with two quick groundouts. However, Parker Ingle’s infield single started a little trouble. Freshmen Lane Plemmons reached on an error at first when McDowell first baseman Isaac Gilliand could not snag a throw from the infield. The play allowed Ingle to score to put the Blackhawks in front 1-0.

Another fielding error occurred when Rinnert overthrew Gilliand on a slow grounder by Tyson Tessner. Plemmons tried to score on the play from second but Gilliland alertly threw to home plate where Plemmons was tagged out.

McDowell’s rally in the bottom of the fifth began when Braeden Beck was able to reach on a two-base error. He then advanced to third on a base hit to shallow center by Evan Kelley to put runners on the corners.

Matthew Spivey tied contest 1-1 on a sacrifice fly to right scoring Beck. Kelley also tagged up and went to second as the throw to home plate was off line.

With two outs and Kelley at third, Eli Elliott prolonged the frame with an RBI hit up the middle putting McDowell ahead 2-1. More two-out magic continued as Zack Whitson walked and Gilliland and Noah Higgins delivered back-to-back RBI hits to increase the lead to 4-1.

North Buncombe scored its second run of the game in the sixth and in a similar to fashion to how they did in the fourth, using a Titan error to get a runner on base who eventually scored, but it didn’t turn out to be enough for the Blackhawks.

McDowell will travel to Weaverville for the rematch with North Buncombe on Friday.

McDowell 6, North Buncombe 0 (Jayvee Baseball)The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team continues to excel on the diamond, winning 6-0 at home Tuesday to North Buncombe.

The Titans improved to 6-1 on the year with the conference victory. McDowell scattered about five hits. Keller Bradley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Christian Elliott (RBI), Mason Brewer and Aidan Gallion added one hit each.

Meanwhile on the mound, freshmen Hayden Shelton excelled. He went the distance, allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters.