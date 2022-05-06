Reynolds blanks Lady Titans in regular-season finale

A couple days after being a part of the senior night celebration, the McDowell Lady Titans found themselves involved in another one.

But that is where the similarities came to an abrupt end. The A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets celebrated their departing upperclassmen and took a convincing 9-0 win against The Lady Titans in the regular-season finale for both squads.

Reynolds (12-7 overall, 8-4 TMC 3A/4A) did its damage early, scoring twice in the first inning. Five more in the third broke the game open and they added two more in the fourth for good measure.

The Lady Rockets collected a total of 11 hits from seven different batters off McDowell pitching. Freshman Jayla Dotson (2RBIs, 2R), sophomore Charisma Greene (2-for-4, double, 2RBIs) and junior Hailey Draper (2-for-4, 2R, double) had two hits apiece in the victory.

That was enough for junior Tashi Bryson, who tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out five McDowell batters and walking none. The Lady Titans scratched out just three hits, none of them for extra bases.

Catcher Gracie Rice, along with freshmen Miranda Wall and Sage Young, each went 1-for-3 on the evening.

On the bump, Young took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits, striking out four and walking three batters.

The outcome secured an automatic bid to the State 4A Playoffs for A.C. Reynolds as they finished a game in front of the Lady Titans for second place in the Mountain 3A/4A standings, and four games behind conference champion North Buncombe.

McDowell, with a 13-9 overall mark and 7-5 league slate, had a solid case for an at-large berth to the State 4A Playoffs coming into the weekend. The NCHSAA was to have released the pairings on Saturday (nchsaa.org).