Responding to pressure: Titans finish strong in 51-41 win over South Caldwell

The McDowell Titans have had their share of struggles down the stretch in tight games this season, but they may have exorcised that demon Thursday.

McDowell (3-6 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) did virtually everything well in crunch time and pulled out a 51-41 win over the South Caldwell Spartans (6-3) to avenge a 76-70 loss Nov. 30.

The Titans overcame a 10-point, first-half deficit and took the lead for good during a pivotal stretch midway through the fourth quarter. McDowell’s solid, man-to-man defense played a big role, limiting a team that made 14 3-pointers in the first meeting to just three this time around.

“The difference in the game was, we started out (in zone) and they made some 3s,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “And then we played man-to-man, and I thought our kids did a great job of doing that. “I was concerned about with (posts) Jerry (Jeremiah Ellis) and Rylan (Parkins) being in there, and they’ve (South Caldwell) only got one true post player, but our kids got off and helped and did a great job.

“That’s a big win for us obviously because we’ve been struggling and any win is big. But they and R-S Central are the best teams we’ve played so far, and to get a win is huge, especially after getting down early. I’m proud of them. They deserve it because they’ve worked so hard and come in with a great attitude.”

The Titans got some of their best guard play of the season.

Marshall Lamb (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) scored 12 of his game-high 14 points on four first-half 3-pointers, keeping the Titans in the game early. Point guard David Olivo scored all nine of his points in the final 5:23, and all were critical. Eli Elliott tossed in eight of his 10 after the break.

The trio combined for 33 points, shot 11-of-22 from the floor and went 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

Post Rylan Parkins scored seven and pulled a game-high 13 boards, 10 of them in the second half.

“I thought in the second half our kids did a much better job of slowing down offensively, moving the ball and not turning it over, and getting great shots,” said Franklin. “We wouldn’t have won without Marshall Lamb. He carried us through a rough spot early on and kept us in the game.”

All three of South Caldwell’s long-range shots came in the first quarter against McDowell’s half-court zone, and the Spartans raced out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter.

But McDowell didn’t quit. Lamb made back-to-back 3s in the final 40 seconds of the first half to help the Titans get within 27-24 at the break.

The Spartans still led 38-37 headed into the fourth, but the lead didn’t last. Olivo made the front end of a two-shot foul to get the Titans within 41-40 with 4:40 to play. He missed the second, but Parkins grabbed the rebound and kicked it back out to Olivo, who buried a 3 to give McDowell a 43-41 lead it never relinquished.

Olivo made another triple off a Lamb assist for a 46-41 lead at the 3:30 mark. On the ensuing possession, Parkins played solid defense in the post and forced South Caldwell center Tyler Eggers into stepping on the baseline.

McDowell then killed nearly a minute off the clock before Kyson Rinnert (6 points, 2-of-5 3-pointers) swished a 3 off a Jaurice Ledbetter assist to stretch the lead to 49-41.

South Caldwell never recovered, and the Titan guards made sure the Spartans didn’t get many chances in the final minutes.

“David was outstanding,” said Franklin. “He has struggled a little bit lately, and we’ve talked about that. He hasn’t played like himself at times, and tonight he played more like the David Olivo we’re used to and that we expect. I hope that carries over.”

McDowell is on the road at Avery next Tuesday.

South Caldwell (41) Tyler Cline 3-10 0-1 7, Connor Setzer 3-6 0-0 7, Caleb Greene 4-15 3-4 12, Carter Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Tyler Eggers 3-6 0-0 6, Jayden Lanford 0-0 0-2 0, Ian Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Dawson Carr 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson Wilks 0-1 1-2 1, Riley Heubaum 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 17-56 4-9 41.

McDowell (51) Jeremiah Ellis 0-3 1-2 1, Rylan Parkins 3-7 1-4 7, David Olivo 3-6 1-3 9, Marshall Lamb 4-9 2-2 14, Eli Elliott 4-7 0-0 10, Jackson Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Jaurice Ledbetter 0-0 0-0 0, Sage Wood 2-4 0-0 4, Roby Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Kyson Rinnert 2-6 0-1 6. Totals: 18-42 5-12 51.

South Caldwell 21 06 11 03 – 41

McDowell 11 13 13 14 – 51

Rebounds: SC (34) MHS (31) Rebound leaders: SC (Eggers 9) MHS (Parkins 13) 3-point goals: SC (3-24) MHS (10-21) SC (Cline 1-5, Setzer 1-4, Greene 1-7, Anderson 0-4, Eggers, Wilks 0-1, Johnson 0-2) MHS (Olivo 2-4, Lamb 4-8, Elliott 2-3, Rinnert 2-5, Wood 0-1) MHS assists leaders: (Lamb, Wood 3) MHS steals leaders: (Lamb 3) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Parkins 2) Turnovers: SC (11) MHS (18)