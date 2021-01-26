Remembering Rocky: Titan super fan's passing leaves void in MHS hoops family

“When I came through here, Rocky was at every basketball game, home and away,” added Franklin. “It was a ritual that Rocky would come into the locker room and would lead us in The Lord’s Prayer. Rocky would always come in there and fire us up as a team. He was always excited and pumped up about the games.”

It wasn’t until the last few years that Truett’s pre-game visits began to decrease in number. The last time he visited the team was on at least one occasion during the 2019-20 season, according to Franklin.

“Once his health and the health of his family began to decline some we didn’t get to see Rocky nearly as much, maybe once or twice a season,” said Franklin. “But I thought for our kids it was important to get the chance to see Rocky and be a part of what he has meant to McDowell basketball for so many years.”

Varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach Allen Tate remembers Rocky and his keen sense of knowing who and what was going on around him.

“There were many times back when I was in school where the teammates would speak with Rocky and we were amazed by his ability to know people just by their voice,” recalled Tate. “Me, Chris Twitty, Ronald 'Poon' Hausley and others would say hello and Rocky knew who it was every time.”