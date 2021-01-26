Remembering Rocky: Titan super fan's passing leaves void in MHS hoops family

The past year has been a time in which many of us have dealt with tragedy or the loss of someone we know or admire.
Whether it’s been the COVID-19 pandemic or anything else going on in society, we have been through our fair share of sad moments.
Unfortunately, last week was another one in the seemingly endless list of times our community has had to say goodbye to a loved one. This loss, while devastating to the immediate family, is also a significant blow to the McDowell High athletic family. It wasn’t a coach or athlete we lost, but one of the most inspirational faces that ever entered into the athletic facilities at McDowell High.
Rocky Truett, age 64, of Marion, passed away on Monday Jan. 18.
Truett, along with his family, were diehard fans of Titan basketball and other sports at the school. Rocky, his mother Margaret and his deceased father Bobby were regular fixtures at McDowell basketball games for almost as long as MHS has been in existence, going back six different decades.
Any casual fans that knew Rocky from the games would usually find him and his family seated up against the top of the lower-level railing, most of the time directly across from the McDowell bench.
Truett, who was blind for most of his life, would always have a transistor radio and ear plugs in hand, ready to listen to the local radio broadcasts of McDowell basketball.
Despite the fact he couldn’t see the game, Rocky still had a keen sense of when something big was going to happen on the court. He was in attendance for some of the school’s proudest moments on the hardwood. From Christmas tournaments to conference championship games to the 1991 4A State Championship that McDowell’s girls claimed, Rocky Truett was there to share in the excitement.
His love for all things Titans and Lady Titans can be matched by no one.
The news of Truett’s passing hit particularly hard inside the McDowell basketball program. McDowell Titans head coach Brian Franklin had witnessed the inspiration that Truett brought to the team, both in his coaching career and as a student athlete 30-plus years ago.
“When you think of Rocky, you think of McDowell basketball,” said Franklin. “For people who have been around here for a while following McDowell basketball they know that he is as much a part of the program as any player or coach. He’s woven into the fabric of what we do in basketball in McDowell County. I know he will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.”
Rocky’s ability to inspire didn’t just come as a vocal fan from the stands. For many years, Truett served as a spiritual voice to the team. He often visited the Titans’ locker room and on occasion would lead the team in prayer, a tradition which began back in the '70s when Ken Brackett coached the program in its infancy.
“When I came through here, Rocky was at every basketball game, home and away,” added Franklin. “It was a ritual that Rocky would come into the locker room and would lead us in The Lord’s Prayer. Rocky would always come in there and fire us up as a team. He was always excited and pumped up about the games.”
It wasn’t until the last few years that Truett’s pre-game visits began to decrease in number. The last time he visited the team was on at least one occasion during the 2019-20 season, according to Franklin.
“Once his health and the health of his family began to decline some we didn’t get to see Rocky nearly as much, maybe once or twice a season,” said Franklin. “But I thought for our kids it was important to get the chance to see Rocky and be a part of what he has meant to McDowell basketball for so many years.”
Varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach Allen Tate remembers Rocky and his keen sense of knowing who and what was going on around him.
“There were many times back when I was in school where the teammates would speak with Rocky and we were amazed by his ability to know people just by their voice,” recalled Tate. “Me, Chris Twitty, Ronald 'Poon' Hausley and others would say hello and Rocky knew who it was every time.”
That ability to recognize someone by voice carried on for Truett well after the player’s career ended at McDowell High. Tate recalled a moment more than a decade after his playing days that he and MHS hall-of-famer Chris Twitty bumped into each other at a Titan basketball game and went to visit Rocky in the bleachers.
“Rocky worshipped Chris Twitty back in the '80s,” said Tate. “He admired everything Chris did as a basketball player. So one night, this would be in the late 1990s, Chris and I ran into each other at a game and we decided to go visit Rocky and say hello. All I had to do was say hello and Rocky immediately knew it was me. He even called me by name. I then told Rocky that I had someone with me. Chris said hello and Rocky immediately turned around with a tear streaming down his face and said, “Is that you, Chris Twitty?”
Regardless of whether it was boys’ or girls’ basketball, Rocky’s presence was a huge boost to the team on the floor and he helped celebrate many championships and important victories. Almost every time, Rocky was there, leading the way and holding up the trophy with a big smile on his face.
“If it was a big game regardless of at home or on the road, Rocky Truett was in the stands pulling us on,” said Franklin. “And when we won the big game, it was the players, the coaches but more importantly, Rocky joining us in the celebration.”
Three years ago, McDowell High gave Truett the biggest distinction for his contributions by placing him in the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame. Fittingly, Rocky was a member of an all-basketball class of inductees including former Titans head coach Lloyd Church, former star Darren Moore and Lady Titans’ standout Crissy Guzman, who has sadly also passed. Rocky was right at home with that group.
Rocky’s passing continues what has been a rough couple of years for the basketball program and athletic department. In October, 2019, another hall-of-famer, longtime Athletics Director Richard Laney, passed away.
“The past couple years have been rough with the passing of Coach Laney and now Rocky,” Franklin said. “They both personified what McDowell basketball is all about.”
Right now, McDowell High basketball is dealing with the unusual circumstances of playing a season during a pandemic where only a small number of parents are allowed. There are no regular spectators in the stands this year and that leaves a void on game night. But even when things return to a sense of order, there will continue to be a void, especially on that top row of the lower selection.
Physically, Rocky Truett is no longer with us. He is in a better place.
But if you ask any person who knew Rocky, they’ll tell you his spirit will live on inside the walls of Titan Gymnasium forever.