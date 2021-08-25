 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Records fall for Nebo Barbell lifters
0 comments

Records fall for Nebo Barbell lifters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Team Nebo Barbell’s female powerlifters made an enormous impact at the 365 Strong Federation’s Backwoods Holiday Classic in Hickory late last year, setting a slew of records.

Here’s a rundown of how each lifter who competed fared:

Melissa Smith, 46, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 148-pound, full-power (bench, squat, deadlift), multiply (lifting suits) class, and captured first place in both divisions.

Smith went 7-for-9 on attempts, and finished with a 502-pound squat, 209-pound bench press and 325-pound deadlift for a 1,036-pound total. Smith set new federation world records in her divisions for her squat, bench press and total.

Smith recorded the third-best squat in the masters 2 class in the history of the federation, as well as the No. 1 ranked squat, No. 3 ranked bench and total, and No. 5 ranked deadlift for 2020 in masters 2.

Shelley Yates, 45, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 198-pound, full-power, multiply class, and captured first place in both divisions as well as winning best overall female multiply full-power lifter of the meet.

Yates went 6-for-9 on attempts, and finished with a 634-pound squat, 325-pound bench press, 413-pound deadlift and 1,372-pound total, setting new federation world records in both divisions in all three lifts and totals.

Yates became the top-ranked lifter in the masters 2 divison in her weight class in the history of the federation. She achieved the No. 1 ranked squat and total, the No. 3 ranked bench, and No. 5 ranked deadlift in federation history. Her squat, bench, deadlift and total were all the No. 1 lifts in the masters 2 division in 2020.

Katy Silvers, 39, competed in the women’s open and submasters divisions, in the full-power, raw (unequipped), super-heavyweght class, capturing first place in the submasters and second place in the open division.

Silvers went 8-for-9 on her attempts and finished with a 309-pound squat, 160-pound bench, 347-pound deadlift and 816-pound total.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscar Robertson says Russell Westbrook should be the 2021 NBA MVP

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics