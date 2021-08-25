Records fall for Nebo Barbell lifters

Team Nebo Barbell’s female powerlifters made an enormous impact at the 365 Strong Federation’s Backwoods Holiday Classic in Hickory late last year, setting a slew of records.

Here’s a rundown of how each lifter who competed fared:

Melissa Smith, 46, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 148-pound, full-power (bench, squat, deadlift), multiply (lifting suits) class, and captured first place in both divisions.

Smith went 7-for-9 on attempts, and finished with a 502-pound squat, 209-pound bench press and 325-pound deadlift for a 1,036-pound total. Smith set new federation world records in her divisions for her squat, bench press and total.

Smith recorded the third-best squat in the masters 2 class in the history of the federation, as well as the No. 1 ranked squat, No. 3 ranked bench and total, and No. 5 ranked deadlift for 2020 in masters 2.

Shelley Yates, 45, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 198-pound, full-power, multiply class, and captured first place in both divisions as well as winning best overall female multiply full-power lifter of the meet.