Records fall for Nebo Barbell lifters

Team Nebo Barbell’s female powerlifters made an enormous impact at the 365 Strong Federation’s Backwoods Holiday Classic in Hickory late last year, setting a slew of records.
Here’s a rundown of how each lifter who competed fared:
Melissa Smith, 46, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 148-pound, full-power (bench, squat, deadlift), multiply (lifting suits) class, and captured first place in both divisions.
Smith went 7-for-9 on attempts, and finished with a 502-pound squat, 209-pound bench press and 325-pound deadlift for a 1,036-pound total. Smith set new federation world records in her divisions for her squat, bench press and total.
Smith recorded the third-best squat in the masters 2 class in the history of the federation, as well as the No. 1 ranked squat, No. 3 ranked bench and total, and No. 5 ranked deadlift for 2020 in masters 2.
Shelley Yates, 45, competed in the women’s open and masters 2 divisions in the 198-pound, full-power, multiply class, and captured first place in both divisions as well as winning best overall female multiply full-power lifter of the meet.
Yates went 6-for-9 on attempts, and finished with a 634-pound squat, 325-pound bench press, 413-pound deadlift and 1,372-pound total, setting new federation world records in both divisions in all three lifts and totals.
Yates became the top-ranked lifter in the masters 2 divison in her weight class in the history of the federation. She achieved the No. 1 ranked squat and total, the No. 3 ranked bench, and No. 5 ranked deadlift in federation history. Her squat, bench, deadlift and total were all the No. 1 lifts in the masters 2 division in 2020.
Katy Silvers, 39, competed in the women’s open and submasters divisions, in the full-power, raw (unequipped), super-heavyweght class, capturing first place in the submasters and second place in the open division.
Silvers went 8-for-9 on her attempts and finished with a 309-pound squat, 160-pound bench, 347-pound deadlift and 816-pound total.