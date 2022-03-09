R-S Central snaps Lady Titans' win streak

A good start for the McDowell Lady Titans quickly soured in Tuesday’s 9–8 loss to R-S Central.

The contest, played at Big League Camp on Tuesday afternoon, snapped an early season, three-game winning streak for the Lady Titans. McDowell (3-1) enjoyed a 2-0 lead through three innings, but in the fourth through sixth, the Lady Hilltoppers broke through with a single run in the fourth, five more in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 9-2.

The Lady Titans tried to rally late as they scored three times in each of the last two frames before falling just short.

Down 9-5 in the seventh, Miranda Wall singled in a run, making it a three-run deficit. Kirstin Kemper then delivered a two-run triple to right, making it a one run game. Unfortunately McDowell wasn’t able to drive Kemper in.

This past weekend, the Lady Titans made their first road trip of the 2022 campaign, taking a pair of neutral site contests at Crest High School.

In the first game of the day, the Lady Titans eased past Smoky Mountain 5-1.