R-S Central snaps Lady Titans' win streak

A good start for the McDowell Lady Titans quickly soured in Tuesday’s 9–8 loss to R-S Central.
The contest, played at Big League Camp on Tuesday afternoon, snapped an early season, three-game winning streak for the Lady Titans. McDowell (3-1) enjoyed a 2-0 lead through three innings, but in the fourth through sixth, the Lady Hilltoppers broke through with a single run in the fourth, five more in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 9-2.
The Lady Titans tried to rally late as they scored three times in each of the last two frames before falling just short.
Down 9-5 in the seventh, Miranda Wall singled in a run, making it a three-run deficit. Kirstin Kemper then delivered a two-run triple to right, making it a one run game. Unfortunately McDowell wasn’t able to drive Kemper in.
This past weekend, the Lady Titans made their first road trip of the 2022 campaign, taking a pair of neutral site contests at Crest High School.
In the first game of the day, the Lady Titans eased past Smoky Mountain 5-1.
McDowell collected eight hits off the Lady Mustangs. Freshman Miranda Wall and junior Gracie Rice had two hits each. Emma Washburn (RBI), Kirstin Kemper, Logan Lilly and Hannah Killough had one hit apiece.
In the second game of the doubleheader, McDowell survived in a slugfest, winning 9-8 against the Franklin High Panthers.
Franklin jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and was ahead 8-6 going into the seventh when the Lady Titans delivered three runs in the last frame for the walk-off.
Miranda Wall was 4-for-4 in the contest, including the walk-off hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. The freshman had three runs batted in.
Lilly Williams added two hits. Emma Washburn, Maris Suttles, Gracie Rice (BB), Logan Lilly (BB), Sage Young and Abby Wyatt had one hit apiece.
Brooklyn Farmer tossed six innings in her varsity debut, allowing five earned runs on four hits. Farmer struck out four and walked four batters.
McDowell will be on the road Friday at R-S Central.