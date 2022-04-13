Quiet bats: Titans fall to Chase in nonconference play

The McDowell Titans never got untracked in an 11-1 loss to the Chase Trojans in five innings Monday in nonconference play.

McDowell (9-6) managed just four hits against the Trojans and committed four errors in the field. Chase scored three times in the bottom of the first, and then broke open the game with a six-run third.

Lanky Trojans starter Dillon Hardin went the distance, allowing an unearned run on four hits. He struck out six, didn’t walk anyone, and needed just 67 pitches.

Matthew Spivey (1-for-2, R), Logan Duncan (1-for-2), Braden Beck (1-for-1) and Blake Boswell (1-for-1) accounted for the Titans’ hits. Noah Higgins had the only RBI.

McDowell got off to a promising start when Spivey led off the game with a line-drive basehit to right. Spivey advanced to second on an error by the pitcher, and moved to third on an error off the bat of Michael Lewis. Higgins followed with a sacrifice fly to left that plated Spivey and gave the Titans a 1-0 lead.

But Chase responded with three runs in the home half of the first. Three hits, a walk, an error, a sac bunt and a sacrifice fly combined to put the Trojans ahead 3-1 and they never looked back.

The game ended with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that stretched the lead to 10 runs and brought the mercy rule into effect.

Duncan took the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs, six of them earned, on six hits in two innings of work. He struck out two and walked four.

Ty Smith pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs, two of them earned, on five hits. He struck out two and hit a batter.

McDowell was to have played at Mitchell on Thursday, but that game has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2. The Titans return to The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play next week, traveling to T.C. Roberson on Tuesday and hosting the Rams on Friday. The Titans are 3-3 in league play and stand in fourth place behind Asheville (6-0), Roberson (6-0) and North Buncombe (4-4).

McDowell 9, Chase 2 (JV) – The Titans won for the ninth straight time and improved to 10-1 on the season with an easy win over Chase.

McDowell scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised home. Four different players had multi-hit games and the Titans stole a whopping 16 bases.

Eli Elliott (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 3SB), Dawson Ray (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2SB), Tryp Young (2-for-3, double, RBI, SB) and Christian Elliott (2-for-2, SB) collected a pair of hits apiece.

Kyson Rinnert (1-for-2, 2RBIs, R, SB), Alex Barnes (1-for-1, 2RBIs, SB), Keller Bradley (1-for-3) and Brasen Widener (1-for-1, 2SB) had a hit each. Griffin Young stole three bases.

Bradley got the win, working four innings and allowing a run on two hits. He struck out five and walked one. Aiden Gallion pitched hitless ball the final two frames, allowing an unearned run. He struck out four, walked two and hit three batters.