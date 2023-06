ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia drove in the go-ahead run in Atlanta's four-run sixth, Bryce Elder overcame his worst inning of the season and the Braves beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers in the third, but Elder (4-0) regrouped with three scoreless innings and New York (30-31) lost its fourth straight, matching a season high.

The Mets led 4-1 before starter Carlos Carrasco allowed three runs in the sixth. Arcia's RBI single off reliever Drew Smith deflected off the glove of diving second baseman Eduardo Escobar to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead.

Sean Murphy doubled in two and scored the tying run on Marcell Ozuna's double off Smith (3-2).

Carrasco gave up six hits, including a second-inning homer to Ozzie Albie s, and four runs in five-plus innings.

Elder began the night leading the majors with his 1.92 ERA and had allowed only four homers, all solo shots, before his third-inning struggles. Lindor's shot to right field drove in Omar Narváez, who singled. Elder then walked Jeff McNeil before Alonso's majors-leading 22nd homer, a 448-foot blast to left field.

Elder's ERA rose to 2.26 as he allowed a season-high four runs with eight strikeouts, also his 2023 high mark, in six innings.

Eddie Rosario doubled to left field off Adam Ottavino in the eighth and moved to third on McNeil's fielding error. After Ottavino walked Albies, Rosario scored on Ozuna's groundout. Albies was running on the pitch and was initially called out at second on an inning-ending double play, but the Braves successfully challenged and Albies was ruled safe after a replay review.

Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his eighth save.

Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed before the game that 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver will make his first start in the majors on Friday or Saturday against Washington. Shawver, called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 30, allowed no hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief at Arizona in his debut Sunday.

Smith-Shawver moves into the rotation spot vacated when Michael Soroka was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain in the area.