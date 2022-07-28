Prize fighters: Wide-open field to challenge two-time defending champ at McDowell County Open

As you read this, the PGA and LIV Golf are locked in a life-and-death-struggle, with the future of professional golf at stake.

But in McDowell County, there’s still only one game in town.

The Marion Lake Club will host the 43nd Annual Al Farley Memorial County Open Championship next weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. The event, sponsored by Flavors on Main, is the county’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. It routinely draws 80 to 90 of the top players from McDowell and surrounding counties.

Lake Club Professional Greg Parker said registration numbers are solid and he expects a sizeable field this year.

“We always have some later sign-ups, so if we can get around 80, I’ll be happy with that,” Parker said. As of late last week, 58 golfers had signed up to play.

The headliner would be two-time defending champion Noah Bumgarner of Lenoir. Bumgarner, 19, who plays collegiately at Meridian Community College in Mississippi, will try and become the first three-peat champ in the tournament’s history.

Parker said that feat is definitely within Bumgarner’s grasp.

“Sure,” said Parker, when asked if the former West Caldwell High standout could do it again. “His resume is going to look as good as anybody’s out there.”

But it may not be any easier than it was last year, when Bumgarner needed a playoff hole to edge Morganton’s Carson Witherspoon for the title. Both golfers finished 4-under for the two-day event, but Bumgarner’s birdie on the par-5 first broke the stalemate and made him the first repeat champion since the event opened to out-of-county competition in 2010.

Bumgarner’s 3-iron shot off the tee got him around the corner on the dog-leg right first hole. He was on the green in two, narrowly missed an eagle putt, and then tapped in for birdie. Meanwhile, Witherspoon was in trouble off the tee and never recovered.

Witherspoon, 20, should be around the top of the leaderboard again, Parker said, but the field is wide-open and could produce more than its share of drama on Sunday.

Five-time champion Rick Condrey, 2016 champ Brandon Godfrey and 2019 winner Taylor Young could all be in the fight, and there are plenty of others who have chances to win.

“As far as (Lake Club) members go, Brandon and Rick would be two to tab," said Parker. "Coleman Arrowood is playing well. Trey Young just won the club championship.

“And there will be good representation from out of the county. Brian Curry (who won in 2004 and 2005) is in, Matt McFalls is coming up to play, Taylor Young, Hunter McCombs, Colton McKay, Brent Jones and Carson Witherspoon. All those names you should see up on the leaderboard.”

The men’s open title won’t be the only one up for grabs in Bumgarner’s family. His grandfather, longtime Lake Club member Steve Short, will try and claim his fourth consecutive super-seniors (70 and older) championship.

Danny Boughman won the seniors (ages 65-69) title last year and actually finished tied with Bumgarner and Witherspoon after 36 holes, although he wasn’t eligible for the overall championship since he played from the senior tees. There were no women in the event last season, but the mother-daughter combo of Carrie Jackson and Tyler Price has combined to win the last five ladies titles contested.

Some low scores could be on tap for Saturday since the venerable course is playing extraordinarily well right now, according to Parker. Longtime greens superintendent Billy Dameron has been instrumental in providing competitors an agreeable venue, Parker added.

“The course is in great shape,” said Parker. “It’s probably as good as I’ve ever seen it for this time of year. It’s been hot, but Billy has done an incredible job of keeping the golf course in great shape. Just about everybody playing comes in and says the course is playing great.”

As always, the format will be 36-hole stroke play. Cost is $80 for members and $110 for nonmembers, and players can make their own tee times for Saturday’s opening round. The field will be flighted for Sunday and tee times will begin accordingly. Parker said he hopes to start play on Sunday at around 7:30 and send the final groups out at 2 or 2:30.

To sign up, call the Lake Club at 652-6232.

NOTE: The tournament is named for former longtime Lake Club Professional Al Farley, who passes away in November 2019.