Pioneers sweep Lady Titans

Although it’s only two matches into the 2020 high school volleyball season, the Watauga Lady Pioneers have staked an early claim of dominance once again in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Watauga, after a hard-fought victory in Wednesday’s first game, cruised in the final two games to sweep McDowell 3-0 at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.

The Lady Pioneers continued an impressive conference winning streak after Wednesday’s victory, having now claimed their 57th consecutive league match.

McDowell (1-1) in the first game was destined to battle Watauga, matching them nearly point-for-point. The contest was tied 20-20 in the first before a late 5-1 advantage gave the Lady Pioneers a 1-0 lead in the match.

The first part of the second game was as even with both squads tied at 12-12. But that is when the home team took over, going on a 13-6 run to help win 25-18 in the middle game. That led to a 25-8 blowout in the final game.

Jada Cannon had 13 kills at outside hitter, Jessica Cannon (15 digs, 2 blocks) netted five kills. Kelsy McPeters (2 blocks) and Emily Register (4 blocks) added three kills each and Daisy Rice recorded a pair of kills.