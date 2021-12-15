Pins and grins: Titans hammer conference opponents Asheville, T.C. Roberson

The McDowell Titans started The Mountain 3A/4A Conference wrestling season in dominating fashion Tuesday, taking league victories over Asheville and T.C. Roberson at home.
McDowell (12-1 overall, 2-0 TMC), whose only dual team loss of the season came at the hands of an absolutely loaded Avery team, had little trouble with either 4A opponent Tuesday.
“We wrestled pretty well,” said Titans head coach Chad Davis. “The younger and first-year wrestlers are really starting to figure things out. It’s awesome to see their growth throughout a full season.”
McDowell 54, T.C. Roberson 30 – The match started at 182 pounds, and the Titans, whose heavyweights have been solid all season, reeled off three quick wins to take an 18-0 lead they held the rest of the way.
Samuel Rhom (182 pounds) pinned Collin Fowler in the opener. T.C. Roberson forfeited to Jesse Barrier (195). Collin Campbell (220) then pinned Roman Federyuk.
Hayden Haynes (285) was pinned by Alijah Walker before Morgan Repasky (106) bounced back with a pin of Roberson’s Leo Cornelius. Marissa Hughes (113) was pinned by Ben Glaister, and the Titans forfeited to Arden Gittings at 120.
That narrowed McDowell’s lead to 24-18, but the Titans won three in a row to stretch the margin. Luke Roberts (126) pinned Timothy Gray. Joseph Thomas (132) pinned Daviane Priester. Roberson forfeited to Josh Ellis at 138.
Logan Laurie (145) was pinned by Connor Reese, and Hunter Kirby (152) was pinned by Boston Duval.
But the Titans won via pin in the final two bouts. Josh Burnette (160) pinned Ian Corbett; and Bruin Lytle (170) pinned Greg Schell in the finale.
McDowell 57, Asheville 18 – The Titans led 36-0 before the Cougars even got on the board, and they coasted home with an easy win.
Haynes (220) got it started with a pin of Jaeyden Stallings. Campbell (285) won via forfeit. Neither team sent out a 106-pounder, but Repasky bumped to 113, where she pinned Aidan McCloud. Asheville forfeited to Hughes (120).
Roberts (126) pinned Burl Sober. Thomas (132) pinned Alex Zambrano.
Ellis (138) was pinned by Devon Rutherford. Laurie (145) was pinned by Irving Griwatz. Kirby (152) pinned Darion Thomas. Burnette (160) was pinned by Jayden Berry.
The Titans claimed victories in the final three bouts. Lytle (170) picked up a forfeit. Rhom (182) defeated Da’quan Pretrick 5-1. Barrier (195) finished out the scoring with a pin of Diego Rosas-Ruiz.
McDowell will wrestle in the Smokey Mountain Grapple on Friday and Saturday, and will then be idle until after the holiday break.