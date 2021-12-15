Pins and grins: Titans hammer conference opponents Asheville, T.C. Roberson

The McDowell Titans started The Mountain 3A/4A Conference wrestling season in dominating fashion Tuesday, taking league victories over Asheville and T.C. Roberson at home.

McDowell (12-1 overall, 2-0 TMC), whose only dual team loss of the season came at the hands of an absolutely loaded Avery team, had little trouble with either 4A opponent Tuesday.

“We wrestled pretty well,” said Titans head coach Chad Davis. “The younger and first-year wrestlers are really starting to figure things out. It’s awesome to see their growth throughout a full season.”

McDowell 54, T.C. Roberson 30 – The match started at 182 pounds, and the Titans, whose heavyweights have been solid all season, reeled off three quick wins to take an 18-0 lead they held the rest of the way.

Samuel Rhom (182 pounds) pinned Collin Fowler in the opener. T.C. Roberson forfeited to Jesse Barrier (195). Collin Campbell (220) then pinned Roman Federyuk.

Hayden Haynes (285) was pinned by Alijah Walker before Morgan Repasky (106) bounced back with a pin of Roberson’s Leo Cornelius. Marissa Hughes (113) was pinned by Ben Glaister, and the Titans forfeited to Arden Gittings at 120.