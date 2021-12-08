Pickleball for all: Group hopes to install courts at Old Fort Recreation area

By all accounts, the popularity of pickleball has skyrocketed in recent years, and one group wants to help provide McDowell County with its first public outdoor courts.
The group, spearheaded by Old Fort resident Katherine Reese, is raising money to resurface the courts at the Old Fort Recreation Center on Catawba River Road. They hope to convert one of the three to pickleball in the process. In addition, two more pickleball courts would be lined off on the tennis court for use with portable nets. Reese is off to a promising start, having already gotten a $2,500 pledge from a local resident and another $2,500 from an Old Fort business. She plans to talk to more than two dozen businesses in Old Fort.
There are currently three courts at the facility, a basketball court, tennis court and an unassigned space. Reese hopes to make all three surfaces safe and usable. She said the project is going to cost from $35,000 to $45,000, which includes managing any drainage issues with the nearby playground.
“No local communities have dedicated pickleball courts with permanent nets,” said Reese. “This would likely bring others also to our town to use the courts, increasing the exposure of local businesses.
“I imagine it would be a draw for bringing people up from Lake Lure, Black Mountain, Marion and possibly Asheville to have outdoor options to play pickleball.”
Currently, there are indoor pickleball courts at the Corpening YMCA, and the Marion Recreation Gym has part of the basketball court lined off for the sport. The YMCA is open to members only, and the recreation gym is often used for basketball, so pickleball is played there on a limited schedule.
Reese saw an opportunity with the Old Fort playing surfaces, but knew they’d need some work. There was no money in the Parks and Recreation budget for such a project, so Reese, with the approval of Recreation Director Chad Marsh, began her campaign.
Marsh said all the money raised will go directly to the pickleball project.
“It is the policy of the county that any money raised by private citizens for a specific project be set aside for that project until such a time as it can be planned for and executed in accordance with county policies and procedures,” Marsh said.
All donations are tax deductible, Reese added.
The sport itself is something of a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, according to Reese. It utilizes a smaller court and lower net than tennis, with a playing area roughly 40 feet by 20 feet. The paddles are smaller than tennis rackets, and wiffle balls – light, plastic balls with holes – are used.
McDowell High tennis coach John Wells is also involved with the effort, and said pickleball is fun for many different age groups.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country,” said Wells. “It’s a game most anyone can play; a smaller court than tennis, slower than tennis, cheap to equip. It is lots of fun and kids love it.”
Reese said Wells has offered to conduct clinics to introduce both children and adults to the game once the courts are ready.
“I think the ability to have two dedicated pickleball courts, in addition to the two accessory ones on the tennis court with superimposed lines, would be a great option for our entire community in Old Fort,” Reese said.
Anyone who would like to help with the project can contact Reese at 203-231-2850, or email her at Kdog@aol.com.