Pickleball for all: Group hopes to install courts at Old Fort Recreation area

By all accounts, the popularity of pickleball has skyrocketed in recent years, and one group wants to help provide McDowell County with its first public outdoor courts.

The group, spearheaded by Old Fort resident Katherine Reese, is raising money to resurface the courts at the Old Fort Recreation Center on Catawba River Road. They hope to convert one of the three to pickleball in the process. In addition, two more pickleball courts would be lined off on the tennis court for use with portable nets. Reese is off to a promising start, having already gotten a $2,500 pledge from a local resident and another $2,500 from an Old Fort business. She plans to talk to more than two dozen businesses in Old Fort.

There are currently three courts at the facility, a basketball court, tennis court and an unassigned space. Reese hopes to make all three surfaces safe and usable. She said the project is going to cost from $35,000 to $45,000, which includes managing any drainage issues with the nearby playground.

“No local communities have dedicated pickleball courts with permanent nets,” said Reese. “This would likely bring others also to our town to use the courts, increasing the exposure of local businesses.