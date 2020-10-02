Picking up steam: Titans working out, getting set for Oct. 23 combine

The calendar has changed to October and normally, the McDowell Titans would be deep in the heart of the football season.
But in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, everything is far from normal. Even with no games on the current slate, the Titans and second-year head coach Darrell Brewer continue to grind away as the leaves begin to change and the fall weather rushes in.
The Titans have been participating in limited workouts since the North Carolina High School Athletic Association re-opened skill development activities in the early summer. As the calendar has progressed from summer into fall, the restrictions of team workouts by the NCHSAA has gradually loosened from no weight room access and restrictive outdoor pods (six or fewer people) an hour at a time to now more inclusive groups of 50 individuals outdoors, along with the re-opening of weight rooms for athletic programs statewide.
While the regulations mandated to keep student-athletes safe has changed over the past four months, McDowell’s eagerness to work has been constant.
“For sure, it’s been a very different year in terms of working out and preparing for a new season. But to credit these kids, they have been here consistently eager to work to become a better football team,” said Brewer. “It’s been a long process, but now protocols are allowing us to do more things in larger groups.”
Under the current protocols Brewer’s program has been working out in total four days a week, with linemen and skill players splitting that time two days each. The program will continue with that schedule through most of this month.
Then, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 23, the team will hold a pro-style combine inside of Titan Stadium for its varsity and junior varsity players.
Also thanks in part to the current Phase 3 of North Carolina’s pandemic re-opening, a limited number of tickets will be made available. Up to 100 spectators will be allowed into the stadium for the event under current social distancing rules.
Brewer noted that parents of the athletes will have first priority on tickets and if any spots remain they could be made open to the public a week or so before the event.
“I think this is a good test for our kids to see where they are both in terms of quickness and strength,” said Brewer. “Not only that, but having this combine gives the kids a chance to get out and compete. Being in the evening we will be doing this under the lights. I’m hoping for at least for this one night being on the field and doing something. Even if it’s not playing the game of football, it’s something that the players can all enjoy and give their all.”
The Oct. 23 combine will serve as an unofficial end to the summer/fall workout season. The team will begin to scale back the outdoor workouts once the holiday season and end of the fall semester approaches.
Then, after the New Year, things will ramp back up, leading to an anticipated February start to the season.
McDowell is currently scheduled to play its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference schedule, a total of six games, in an abbreviated, seven-week game schedule that was approved by the NCHSAA in August. The Titans will hold their first practice on Feb. 8 and will have close to three weeks to prepare for the Feb. 26 opener at Hickory.
The rest of the schedule includes the March 5 home opener against St. Stephens; a March 12 road game at South Caldwell; back-to-back games with Alexander Central (March 19) and Watauga (March 26), which will round out the home schedule; and then, after a bye week on Apr. 2, the Titans will be on the road at Freedom (Apr. 9) in the regular-season finale.
Prospects for the spring 2021 football season appear to be somewhat hopeful based on recent trends in the important metrics of the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!