Picking up steam: Titans working out, getting set for Oct. 23 combine

Under the current protocols Brewer’s program has been working out in total four days a week, with linemen and skill players splitting that time two days each. The program will continue with that schedule through most of this month.

Then, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 23, the team will hold a pro-style combine inside of Titan Stadium for its varsity and junior varsity players.

Also thanks in part to the current Phase 3 of North Carolina’s pandemic re-opening, a limited number of tickets will be made available. Up to 100 spectators will be allowed into the stadium for the event under current social distancing rules.

Brewer noted that parents of the athletes will have first priority on tickets and if any spots remain they could be made open to the public a week or so before the event.

“I think this is a good test for our kids to see where they are both in terms of quickness and strength,” said Brewer. “Not only that, but having this combine gives the kids a chance to get out and compete. Being in the evening we will be doing this under the lights. I’m hoping for at least for this one night being on the field and doing something. Even if it’s not playing the game of football, it’s something that the players can all enjoy and give their all.”