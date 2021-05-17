Picked six: Lady Titans land a half-dozen players on All-NWC softball team; Cannon shares POY honors

Six McDowell Lady Titan softball players have been named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team, including one who capped her senior year with an unprecedented feat.
McDowell shortstop Jessica Cannon was voted the league’s tri-Player of the Year along with South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather.
Cannon, who was also named the conference’s Player of the Year in volleyball in January, is almost certainly the first McDowell athlete, male or female, to win the award in two different sports in the same year.
Joining Cannon on the all-NW4A team were teammates Madi Smith, Lucy Hames, Abby Wyatt, Gracie Rice and Avery Jordan.
Cannon, who was also an all-conference pick as a sophomore two years ago, led the 8-5 team in several statistical categories including hitting (.486), home runs (3), runs scored (14), triples (3), on-base percentage (.591), slugging percentage (1.000), OPS (1.591) and stolen bases (10). She tied with Hames for the club lead in RBIs (12) and was third in hits (17). She fielded her position at a .930 clip with four errors in 57 chances.
Hames, a senior, was the ace of the pitching staff, going 4-1 with a 2.04 earned run average. She struck out a team-high 44 batters in a team-high 44 2/3 innings of work, and walked just seven hitters. Opponents hit just .215 against her. Hames was outstanding at the plate as well, hitting .419 with a team-high six doubles and tying for the team lead in RBIs with 12. She was second on the roster with 18 hits and a 1.096 OPS, and swatted one home run.
Smith, a senior utility player, led the squad in hits with 20 and was second in hitting (.435), doubles (5) and runs scored (13). She had one triple, drove in eight runs, and posted an OPS of 1.067.
Jordan, a senior third baseman, batted .226 with six RBIs, two doubles and two triples. Jordan also saw action in the circle, going 2-1 with a solid 2.17 ERA. She struck out 17 hitters in 29 innings, both totals second on the team behind Hames.
Rice, a sophomore catcher, batted .205 with five RBIs and four doubles. Rice was stellar behind the plate, posting a .985 fielding percentage with only one error.
Wyatt, a freshman outfielder, had a remarkable debut season, hitting .385 with 15 hits, 10 runs scored, eight RBIs, eight stolen bases, two doubles and two triples. She played errorless ball in the field. Wyatt also saw some action at pitcher, going 1-1 with a 2.80 ERA. She struck out four in 10 innings of work.
Conference champions South Caldwell led the way with 10 all-conference selections. Alexander Central, which advanced all the way to the State 3A championship series before losing last weekend, had eight selections.
St. Stephens put three players on the team, Watauga had two, and Hickory and Freedom had one apiece.
South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker was named Pitcher of the Year. Becker went 10-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 innings of work.