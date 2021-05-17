Picked six: Lady Titans land a half-dozen players on All-NWC softball team; Cannon shares POY honors

Six McDowell Lady Titan softball players have been named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team, including one who capped her senior year with an unprecedented feat.

McDowell shortstop Jessica Cannon was voted the league’s tri-Player of the Year along with South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather.

Cannon, who was also named the conference’s Player of the Year in volleyball in January, is almost certainly the first McDowell athlete, male or female, to win the award in two different sports in the same year.

Joining Cannon on the all-NW4A team were teammates Madi Smith, Lucy Hames, Abby Wyatt, Gracie Rice and Avery Jordan.

Cannon, who was also an all-conference pick as a sophomore two years ago, led the 8-5 team in several statistical categories including hitting (.486), home runs (3), runs scored (14), triples (3), on-base percentage (.591), slugging percentage (1.000), OPS (1.591) and stolen bases (10). She tied with Hames for the club lead in RBIs (12) and was third in hits (17). She fielded her position at a .930 clip with four errors in 57 chances.