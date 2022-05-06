Perfection attained: East McDowell wraps up unbeaten softball season

The East McDowell Middle School Lady Trojans have been dealing with some of the adversity of trying to run a perfect season.

It’s never easy to go undefeated. But on Wednesday afternoon, that adversity flew right out the window thanks to a massive first-inning outburst in a 14-3 win over crosstown rival East McDowell in the Foothills Conference tournament championship.

After getting through the regular season unscathed at 12-0, and easing past Heritage in Monday’s conference tournament semifinal, the only thing between the Lady Trojans and the first perfect season since 2007 was a duel with its local counterpart, who also had an outstanding season.

West McDowell (11-3) came out in the top of the first and scored twice off pitcher Kinsley McKinney.

It all started with a leadoff walk by Kaelyn Caldwell. After a sacrifice bunt advanced Caldwell to second, Peyton Carter smashed an RBI double to right-center, getting West on the board. Addison Ray then followed with an RBI hit to left-center, putting the Lady Spartans in front 2-0.

This was the kind of start that could have rattled a top seed, but East answered in a massive way, bringing 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and collecting 11-runs. The frame which included eight hits also had a walk and three hit-by-pitches.

Hannah Aldridge was hit by a pitch to begin the long inning. Layla Presnell and Karlee Gonzalez each singled to load the bases. Aldridge scored on a fielder’s choice from Kinsley McKinney.

The rest of the inning included an RBI hit from Megan Woodby, a two-run double from Sammy Jo Davis, and an infield RBI hit from Hayden Carlson. Another two-run double, this time by Presnell in her second at bat of the frame, made it 6-2 in favor of East. McKinney along with Amelia Padgett also drove in additional runs late in the first to blow the game open.

After a quiet second inning, East added two more in the third. Padgett belted a two-run home run to right-center to make it 13-2.

In the top of the fourth, a Sanai Corpening RBI single gave the Lady Spartans a little life, but the Lady Trojans countered again with one more in the bottom of the fourth, and after retiring West in the top of the fifth, East kicked in the 10-run rule.

“We had a lot of games this year where our girls had to fight and find ways to win, whether it was to get a big hit or to make a big pitch. You never know what it takes to win a ballgame,” said East McDowell head coach Jami Boyd. “To go undefeated is not easy and for us to do that is a special thing. I’m really proud of them.”

The Lady Trojans had as many as five regular-season contests that were decided by two runs or less, including a walk-off win and an extra-inning victory in both matchups with Heritage. But for once, in the tournament championship, a big start set the tone and left much in doubt.

“Today was one of those days where we put it all together,” said Boyd. “We hit the ball well and got out to that early lead, especially after West scored first. Kensley settled in after that start and was spectacular and defensively we were solid. West did a good job finding some holes but we didn’t do anything to where one or two hits could spiral into a big inning.”

East McDowell’s last conference title came in 2017, and the 2007 team was the last to run the table. Boyd was a member of that team as an eighth grader.