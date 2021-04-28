Perfect start: Matson, Titans shut down Pioneers in season opener

McDowell ace Chapel Matson and the rest of the Titans kicked off the 2021 spring campaign in a big way with a 10-0 shutout of the Watauga Pioneers on Tuesday night at Titan Field.

In fact, you could say it was perfect.

Matson, a Mars Hill signee, was on point Tuesday, delivering a five-inning perfect game on the bump, striking out six Pioneers. The righty was very efficient as well, tossing just 65 pitches, 42 of them for strikes, in a contest that was ended by the mercy rule.

Matson had at least one strikeout in all but one inning, including three in a row in the top of the second. Only three balls that were put in play against Matson all night made it out of the infield.

It was the first no-hitter for a Titan pitcher since Brycen Seymore’s effort against Freedom in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament in 2019.

“Chap was great,” said Titans head coach Alex Smith. “I am so proud of him and the way he prepared and performed. He was in command of all three pitches. I only remember one three-ball count all night. He kept hitters off balance for the most part. They hit a couple balls hard but our defense made all the plays behind him. It was really nice to see us throw strikes and play defense, which gave us time to overcome our slow start offensively.