Perfect start: Matson, Titans shut down Pioneers in season opener

McDowell ace Chapel Matson and the rest of the Titans kicked off the 2021 spring campaign in a big way with a 10-0 shutout of the Watauga Pioneers on Tuesday night at Titan Field.
In fact, you could say it was perfect.
Matson, a Mars Hill signee, was on point Tuesday, delivering a five-inning perfect game on the bump, striking out six Pioneers. The righty was very efficient as well, tossing just 65 pitches, 42 of them for strikes, in a contest that was ended by the mercy rule.
Matson had at least one strikeout in all but one inning, including three in a row in the top of the second. Only three balls that were put in play against Matson all night made it out of the infield.
It was the first no-hitter for a Titan pitcher since Brycen Seymore’s effort against Freedom in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament in 2019.
“Chap was great,” said Titans head coach Alex Smith. “I am so proud of him and the way he prepared and performed. He was in command of all three pitches. I only remember one three-ball count all night. He kept hitters off balance for the most part. They hit a couple balls hard but our defense made all the plays behind him. It was really nice to see us throw strikes and play defense, which gave us time to overcome our slow start offensively.
“It was a great team effort, but Chapel definitely led the charge from the mound.”
While the pitching was flawless, at the plate McDowell (1-0) did its damage in the bottom half of the third inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine times off Watauga pitching.
The third began with a solid, opposite-field hit by right fielder Ethan Hensley. Logan Duncan then reached on an error. After Dusty Revis moved both runners up with a sacrifice and Matson was hit by a pitch, center fielder Three Young made it 2-0 with a line drive single into left.
That was just the beginning of the onslaught.
Two batters later Ben Barnes delivered a two-run single into shallow center field, making it 5-0 and scoring Young and first baseman Michael Lewis.
Duncan then added a two-run double in his second plate appearance of the inning, increasing the lead to 8-0. The final run of the third was on an RBI single from Revis.
McDowell tacked on one more run in the home half of the fifth. Hensley singled again to open the frame. Duncan then reached on a bunt single and throwing error, allowing Hensley to get around to third. Young then provided the game-ender with a sacrifice fly to right field with one out, allowing Hensley to easily score for the tenth run.
Young went 3-for-4 and drove in three for the Titans. Hensley was 3-for-3 and scored three times.
Barnes was 1-for-2 and drove in a pair. Logan Duncan was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Revis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Ryan Fox took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed nine runs – none of them earned – on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six and walked one. The Pioneers committed three errors.
McDowell will be on the road Friday evening in Taylorsville against Alexander Central (6:30 p.m.). The next home game for the Titans will be Tuesday against South Caldwell.