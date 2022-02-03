Owning the winter: East McDowell hoops teams double up on conference titles

For the first time in a long while, McDowell County can stake a claim to being the home of the best middle-school basketball in the Foothills Conference.
East McDowell Middle School’s girls and boys basketball teams both claimed regular-season championships. Although neither won the league’s postseason tournament title, it doesn’t dim the luster of their accomplishments.
Having both teams win the regular-season title at East McDowell in the same season has never been done before, according to school athletic director Shawna Lytle, who looked back at previous records.
The two basketball teams continue what has been a terrific school year for the athletic department. East McDowell’s volleyball team back in the fall won the Foothills Conference championship, giving the school three titles with spring sports yet to come.
For the boys’ basketball program, the 10-0 regular-season league record gives the Trojans their first title since the late 1990s.
The season began on Nov. 18 with a hard-fought, 43-38 win against crosstown rival West McDowell at McDowell High School. Daeshawn Garner scored a game-high 16 points and Levi Boone added 10 points, including the eventual game-winning basket with 1:17 left in regulation.
The rivalry win catapulted the unit to a perfect record in the 10 league games played by the Trojans.
The four-team conference tourney got underway with the top-seed Trojans beating Liberty Middle School 56-33 Jan. 25. The Trojans were ahead 39-28 after three quarters before putting away the Knights with a 17-5 run. Raekwon Garner had 12 points in the semifinal.
The next afternoon, East battled Walter Johnson for the tournament crown. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets ruined perfection by pulling out a 38-36 overtime win.
That was the lone blemish in what was a phenomenal 2021-22 campaign that saw the Trojans go 13-1.
“I’ve been around most of these kids for a while and they were looking at this year at doing something special,” said Trojans head coach Josh Lovik. “I’m super proud of these Trojans.
“This group wanted to be able to pull off the perfect season. It’s not always about being perfect on the scoreboard, though. It’s about knowing that they left it all out there on the floor and this group did just that. We didn’t get a perfect record in terms of not losing any games, but the record itself is nothing short of a great accomplishment.”
East McDowell will have a chance to complete once again next school season as two starters will return, along with multiple reserves who played significant minutes this season.
The East McDowell girls basketball team also put together a magical regular season, going 9-1.
It all began with another close battle with their cross-town rival, beating West McDowell in the opener 39-37. Eighth-grader Kadence Vanover scored a game-high 20 and fellow eighth-grader Kinsley McKinney added 14 points.
That catapulted the Lady Trojans to a quick 2-0 start before their only regular-season loss, a 40-29 defeat at Heritage Middle School Dec. 6. In that game, Heritage led wire to wire and even though the margin got as close as five points during the fourth quarter, East McDowell was never able to draw even.
After that loss, the Lady Trojans rebounded with a seven-game winning streak, including a home victory against West and a crucial road win at East Burke to earn the regular-season title.
“I was honored to have such a fantastic group of girls,” said Lady Trojans head coach Danielle Byrd. “Their dedication and drive to become better players as the season went on was so evident and it paid off.”
This all set up a third meeting against the Lady Spartans in the conference tournament semifinals on Jan. 25. The third go-around went in the favor of the Lady Spartans as they ended East McDowell’s season with a 43-27 loss. West went on to fall in the championship game to East Burke.
East McDowell’s roster had a heavy eighth-grade influence, as the trio of Vanover, Kimora Stewart and McKinney carried a heavy load.
“The amount of leadership and raw potential with this eighth grade group is there,” said Byrd. “I can’t wait to see what these girls will do in the future. They will be greatly missed in our program.”