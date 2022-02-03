Owning the winter: East McDowell hoops teams double up on conference titles

The rivalry win catapulted the unit to a perfect record in the 10 league games played by the Trojans.

The four-team conference tourney got underway with the top-seed Trojans beating Liberty Middle School 56-33 Jan. 25. The Trojans were ahead 39-28 after three quarters before putting away the Knights with a 17-5 run. Raekwon Garner had 12 points in the semifinal.

The next afternoon, East battled Walter Johnson for the tournament crown. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets ruined perfection by pulling out a 38-36 overtime win.

That was the lone blemish in what was a phenomenal 2021-22 campaign that saw the Trojans go 13-1.

“I’ve been around most of these kids for a while and they were looking at this year at doing something special,” said Trojans head coach Josh Lovik. “I’m super proud of these Trojans.

“This group wanted to be able to pull off the perfect season. It’s not always about being perfect on the scoreboard, though. It’s about knowing that they left it all out there on the floor and this group did just that. We didn’t get a perfect record in terms of not losing any games, but the record itself is nothing short of a great accomplishment.”