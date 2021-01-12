Owning the paint: Boyce sparks Lady Titans with 27 points, 21 boards

McDowell’s Naliyah Boyce has a decisive advantage in size and strength over anyone on St. Stephens’ team.

Monday, Boyce used both to overwhelm the Indians.

Boyce, a 6-foot senior center, scored 27 points and pulled down 21 rebounds, 13 of them offensive, and blocked two shots to spark a 60-37 win at Titan Gym. Boyce went 9-of-18 from the field, and tallied 14 points and 13 boards after the break as the Lady Titans (1-1) pulled away for their first win of the season.

“Our game plan was definitely to get the ball inside, to penetrate or to feed our posts, especially Naliyah” said McDowell head coach Jennifer Kinninger. “I felt like she did a really good job of positioning herself and finding places where we needed her to be. And man, she just dominated on the boards. I told her I was so proud of her; this is what we want from her every night. I felt like she had a lot of confidence.”

The entire team played with more confidence than in last week’s season-opening loss to Hickory. McDowell benefited from the return of senior point guard Katie Baker (4 points, game-high 5 assists), and cut down to 19 turnovers, compared to 27 in the Hickory game.