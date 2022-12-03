Owen slips past Titans in final seconds - again

BLACK MOUNTAIN – There is a belief out there by some that lightning has a hard time striking twice in the same place. But you probably couldn’t convince the McDowell Titans of that right now.

Much like the first battle two weeks ago, the Titans suffered a stunning loss on its last possession of the game to the Owen Warhorses 70-68 Friday night in Black Mountain.

The loss extends a current losing streak to four games, with three of those coming last week all on the road.

The Warhorses were guided by wing Hunter Inabinett, who scored 26 points, including the game-winning shot with two seconds left in regulation.

Inabinett drained five 3s in the first quarter to help propel Owen to a 25-12 lead eight minutes in.

That lead held up for three and a half quarters of play. McDowell, on multiple occasions throughout that time, was briefly able to get back within one possession before the Warhorses were able to respond.

It was the last four minutes of play where things got wild, and the game started to look even more similar to Owen’s buzzer-beating 63-62 win Nov. 1.

The first lead of the game for the Titans came on a contested triple from David Olivo with 2:26 left to go up 63-60.

Owen’s next possession turned out to be a game-changer in a bad way for McDowell. Asante Martin, on a drive to the basket, had his shot attempt blocked by guard Eli Elliott. However, the junior was assessed a dead-ball technical foul for celebrating the play.

Martin made both shots on the technical and them Inabinett made two more made from the charity stripe with 1:53 left to cap a four-point swing that gave the lead back to the home team.

Both teams swapped the lead two more times down the stretch. Olivo eventually tied it back up at 68-68 with the back end of a two-shot foul with 14 seconds to play.

On the final possession, Inabinett took the ball from near the volleyball line to inside the free throw line where he pulled up and nailed a shot with two seconds left.

The Titans had one last chance but Kyson Rinnert’s length-of-court pass was picked off by Inabinett to secure the victory.

Rylan Parkins (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Jeremiah Ellis (17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) continued to perform well for McDowell’s front court. Olivo finished with 12 points, giving McDowell a trio in double figures.

Marshall Lamb chipped in with six points. Elliott (4 rebounds, 3 assists) and Jaurice Ledbetter had five points each off the bench and Rinnert finished with one point.

Martin had 14 points and Jacob King tallied 11 points to give the Warhorses three in double figures.

McDowell returns home on Tuesday against Tuscola.