A familiar duo returned to the top of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail. Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson had a big night on the lake, winning first place for the week of Aug. 29.

McPeters and Gibson — the points leaders for the 2023 season — won their third weekly event of the season. In the 17 weeks of tournaments, the duo has taken either first or second place on eight occasions. The run of top-two finishes in three of the first five tournaments this season catapulted them to the current spot at the top.

McPeters and Gibson bagged a cumulative weight of 12.04 pounds on Tuesday night, beating Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown (11.13). The team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (10.0) finished third, Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek placed fourth at 9.15 pounds and rounding out the top five was the team of Leo and Travis Watson at 8.10 pounds.

For the entire season, McPeters and Gibson (1,581) extend their lead over Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (1,547) to 34 points. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry are third with 1,531 points. Fourth place is held by the team of Anthony and Danny Killough (1,484), a single point ahead of Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (1,483).

The Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail has four weekly tournaments left in the season before the grand championship on Saturday, Oct. 14. The top 35 teams for the season qualifies for the championship.