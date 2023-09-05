This past weekend marked the conclusion of the Skyline Marine Lake James Friday Night Fishing Tournament for 2023.

The weekly event held at Blackbear Access has been a huge success this season as each Friday averaged over 40 different boats launched. The grand championship for the season took place Friday night and consisted of 25 different teams who either qualified through the season points race, a perfect attendance in weekly tournament or through the Shimano Wild Card qualification.

Friday’s championship featured a combined payout of around $8,500 for the championship top five, largest bags for the season and largest smallmouth and largemouth bass for 2023. Friday night’s grand champions were Jeff and Harold Grindstaff who took home a cumulative weight of 14.96 pounds beating out Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers who finished at 13.41 pounds. The Grindstaffs, during the entire season, had the second highest points total in the field trailing the team of Grand McPeters and Israel Gibson by 90 points after the weekly tournaments concluded.

Dale Duncan and Brian Smith were third in the championship at 12.93 pounds, Anthony and Danny Killough took home the fourth largest bag of the championship with a weight of 11.43 pounds squeezing past Andy and Jeanette Hensley (11.33) by a small margin.

Roberts and Childers recorded the largest smallmouth of Friday’s championship at 4.56 pounds with Duncan and Smith picking up a 3.84 largemouth.

For the entire season Grant McPeters and Isarel Gibson gathered the largest bag recording a whopping 17.03 pounds. The largest small mouth of 2023 was from Anthony and Danny Killough at 5.63 pounds and the big mouth of the year was a whopper at 5.8 pounds caught by Tyler Norville and Corey Presnell.